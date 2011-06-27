  1. Home
Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
A great truck PERIOD!!

DodgeBoyz, 10/06/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have always been a Ford guy,but when I went to buy a new Ford they would not deal,so I seen this Dodge in this dealership and checked it out.I bought it right on the spot,this is by far the best truck I have ever had,and I have owned 15 trucks.. Simply the best truck on the road,the 5.9 Cummins makes the whole package great..

Not your 12 valve diesel

glilley, 11/07/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 24 valve diesel is underpowered and prone to very costly repairs due to the fuel pump problems. I have had to replace 5 lift pumps and two injector pumps. At both times Dodge stated that this was fixed. Only after I did some aftermarket add ons did the dead pump syndrone stop. The truck needs several improvements to be reliable. Lift pump repacement, bigger fuel lines, etc. And why is it so loud with so little power?

Couldn't ask for better

Smokin Joe, 03/28/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have put over 170,000 miles on this truck since buying it in Sept '05. It's a true working man freind. I make my living hauling boats( loaded on a 53ft trailer) and this ol truck does an awesome job. Pulling power is good (I've just now decided to turn it up) and the fuel mileage is excellent. I went for a 4 wheel drive model because of towing (I run the 48 states plus all of Canada), it has excellant road manners in bad weather.

