Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Seth Johnson , 11/26/2002

We live in Nebraska and pull a fifth wheel trailer. Did not want a 4WD because of height of truck. Could not get 2 wheel drive locally! Had to go all the way to Florida to find one!! Love this truck. It is fully loaded with leather seats, diesel, and really neat overhead console. Shows compass, outside temp, mpg, miles to go before refill needed. A man and his truck is a beautifull thing!!!