Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Ram Pickup 2500
5.0
1 reviews
List Price
$27,195
2010 Dodge Megacab w/Cummins

Randy Morgan, 11/04/2015
SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased this truck for pulling and traveling. I recently had the dealer fulfill the 60k & 67k maitenance schedule. It entailed fixing two oil leaks; one at the timing cover and the other at the crank seal. It still runs and drives like new. I'm not disappointed and it is the best truck I've owned over my other Chevys & Fords.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
