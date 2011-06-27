Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews

Randy Morgan , 11/04/2015 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)

Purchased this truck for pulling and traveling. I recently had the dealer fulfill the 60k & 67k maitenance schedule. It entailed fixing two oil leaks; one at the timing cover and the other at the crank seal. It still runs and drives like new. I'm not disappointed and it is the best truck I've owned over my other Chevys & Fords.