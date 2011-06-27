Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Eric N. , 12/28/2016 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB

My dad brought this truck brand new back in 97 and its still running. We put it to the test hauling heavy loads that weighed close to 11,000 every summer and fall it never seem to disappoint. Now the truck is almost 20 years old and still running good with regular maintenance every year who knows how far our farm truck will go. Our truck has the 360 magnum with a 5 speed manual transmission with overdrive which is a good truck on and off road.