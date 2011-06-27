  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Pros
300k plus and still going for the v8 magnum

Eric N., 12/28/2016
ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My dad brought this truck brand new back in 97 and its still running. We put it to the test hauling heavy loads that weighed close to 11,000 every summer and fall it never seem to disappoint. Now the truck is almost 20 years old and still running good with regular maintenance every year who knows how far our farm truck will go. Our truck has the 360 magnum with a 5 speed manual transmission with overdrive which is a good truck on and off road.

It's been the best!

cfarley, 10/04/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been the best truck I've ever owned. Reliable, powerful towing machine. I love it! -Charles

fun to drive

ltcjim, 12/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have now owned my V10 4x4 for a little over 5 months and still love it. Had to replace the radaitor last month, but all in all this is a great truck. It is quick, has good truck road manners on the highway and performs well off road. I am very pleased and would purchse another.

