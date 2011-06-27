Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

So far my favorite truck sbranscum , 11/09/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used with low miles,and i must say it is so far my favorite. I've had toyotas, chevy's and other dodges, but this one takes the cake by far. If your on the fence about what truck to buy this year, dont let this one go to the way side, I almost did and am very glad i didnt. Report Abuse

I don't need a Hemi yaardworker , 07/31/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got the 3.7 liter V6 in my regular cab short bed 1500 ST. I thought I might be making a mistake not getting a V8. I read a few reviews that said the V6 was underpowered. I was pleasantly surprised with the acceleration and highway cruising of the V6. I use the truck for general property maintenance like bringing loads of brush to the dump and for personal transportation. But if you haul big loads or pull a heavy trailer you definitely want the V8. The short bed makes it easy to park but is still big enough for my needs. I can lower the tailgate carry a sheet of plywood when I have to. Only time will tell how reliable this truck will be, but so far I have been completely satisfied.

Great truck until... SW , 09/07/2018 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Ran great until about 50000 miles... Then it lost responsiveness when accellerating. Dodge dealer said "No codes, so it must be fine..." I'll be trading it in -- with a different dealer! Technology Performance Comfort Reliability