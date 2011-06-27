Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
So far my favorite truck
Bought this truck used with low miles,and i must say it is so far my favorite. I've had toyotas, chevy's and other dodges, but this one takes the cake by far. If your on the fence about what truck to buy this year, dont let this one go to the way side, I almost did and am very glad i didnt.
I don't need a Hemi
I got the 3.7 liter V6 in my regular cab short bed 1500 ST. I thought I might be making a mistake not getting a V8. I read a few reviews that said the V6 was underpowered. I was pleasantly surprised with the acceleration and highway cruising of the V6. I use the truck for general property maintenance like bringing loads of brush to the dump and for personal transportation. But if you haul big loads or pull a heavy trailer you definitely want the V8. The short bed makes it easy to park but is still big enough for my needs. I can lower the tailgate carry a sheet of plywood when I have to. Only time will tell how reliable this truck will be, but so far I have been completely satisfied.
Great truck until...
Ran great until about 50000 miles... Then it lost responsiveness when accellerating. Dodge dealer said "No codes, so it must be fine..." I'll be trading it in -- with a different dealer!
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
BIGGEST PIECE OF JUNK EVER!!!
I never should have traded my silverado in on this piece of crap! I will NEVER own another piece of garbage chrysler EVER again! Total garbage!!!!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner