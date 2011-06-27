  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

33 reviews
Overall a great truck

Lex pace, 04/02/2016
SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

No problems in 120000 miles. Decent gas mileage. Comfortable interior

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I highly approve!

lkellyharley, 12/19/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I'm not going into details because many other have already done so. However this is an awesome truck. I'm continually impressed by it performance and ride quality. I bought mine at the Dodge Big Event year end close-out, so I got a great deal.

Report Abuse

RAM-1 OTHERS-0

pabubs, 10/26/2013
Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

After testing all (and I mean ALL) other pickups in this class I chose Ram without hesitating. It offers everything I wanted and fit the bill perfectly. I put close to 3K miles on it on a X-country trip this summer and averaged 22MPG on the hwy and 16.5 in the city for 19.1 overall. It also will easily accommodate the 6K pound travel trailer I intend to purchase in the next year or two. Dollar-for-dollar it is the best choice available. ***As of October 2019... Now over 118,000 miles and still going strong! ***

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

What A Nice Truck

Paul, 08/19/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Being a former Chevy pickup guy my last truck was a Nissan Titan. Let me tell you here, Dodge has really gotten it right with this truck. I did a lot of research on this truck and when it came time I special ordered to get certain options. Backup camera, sprayed in liner, Brake Control, Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Tow Hitch, Chrome Accents Group, Leather Bucket Seats & Trailer Tow Mirrors. The ride with the coils springs is by far the best in any truck I have had. I have to admit, I love driving this truck, from the quick acceleration on launch to just cruising. In my opinion Dodge has really exceeded my expectations.

Report Abuse

10 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 4.7 SLT

Andy, 06/11/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I was towing with a 2004 Jeep GC with the 235 horse/ 295 ft lbs 4.7. I had a chance to move up to the Dodge truck as a more stable towing platform. I didn't NEED the hemi so I opted for the 310 horse / 330 ft lbs 4.7 ( big difference). I did get the 3.92 anti-spin rear and the full towing package. It is rated to tow 7300 lbs. I got 15 mpg around town and as of yet haven't had a chance to drive it solo on the highway. I got 10-11 while towing my 28 ft trailer. I should be able to knock off 20 mpg on the highway as it is taching 1800 rpm @ 60 mph. I towed in 4th gear pulling 2500 rpm at 61 mph.

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles