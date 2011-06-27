Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
Overall a great truck
No problems in 120000 miles. Decent gas mileage. Comfortable interior
I highly approve!
I'm not going into details because many other have already done so. However this is an awesome truck. I'm continually impressed by it performance and ride quality. I bought mine at the Dodge Big Event year end close-out, so I got a great deal.
RAM-1 OTHERS-0
After testing all (and I mean ALL) other pickups in this class I chose Ram without hesitating. It offers everything I wanted and fit the bill perfectly. I put close to 3K miles on it on a X-country trip this summer and averaged 22MPG on the hwy and 16.5 in the city for 19.1 overall. It also will easily accommodate the 6K pound travel trailer I intend to purchase in the next year or two. Dollar-for-dollar it is the best choice available. ***As of October 2019... Now over 118,000 miles and still going strong! ***
What A Nice Truck
Being a former Chevy pickup guy my last truck was a Nissan Titan. Let me tell you here, Dodge has really gotten it right with this truck. I did a lot of research on this truck and when it came time I special ordered to get certain options. Backup camera, sprayed in liner, Brake Control, Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Tow Hitch, Chrome Accents Group, Leather Bucket Seats & Trailer Tow Mirrors. The ride with the coils springs is by far the best in any truck I have had. I have to admit, I love driving this truck, from the quick acceleration on launch to just cruising. In my opinion Dodge has really exceeded my expectations.
10 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 4.7 SLT
I was towing with a 2004 Jeep GC with the 235 horse/ 295 ft lbs 4.7. I had a chance to move up to the Dodge truck as a more stable towing platform. I didn't NEED the hemi so I opted for the 310 horse / 330 ft lbs 4.7 ( big difference). I did get the 3.92 anti-spin rear and the full towing package. It is rated to tow 7300 lbs. I got 15 mpg around town and as of yet haven't had a chance to drive it solo on the highway. I got 10-11 while towing my 28 ft trailer. I should be able to knock off 20 mpg on the highway as it is taching 1800 rpm @ 60 mph. I towed in 4th gear pulling 2500 rpm at 61 mph.
