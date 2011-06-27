Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Overall a great truck Lex pace , 04/02/2016 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful No problems in 120000 miles. Decent gas mileage. Comfortable interior Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I highly approve! lkellyharley , 12/19/2011 I'm not going into details because many other have already done so. However this is an awesome truck. I'm continually impressed by it performance and ride quality. I bought mine at the Dodge Big Event year end close-out, so I got a great deal.

RAM-1 OTHERS-0 pabubs , 10/26/2013 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) After testing all (and I mean ALL) other pickups in this class I chose Ram without hesitating. It offers everything I wanted and fit the bill perfectly. I put close to 3K miles on it on a X-country trip this summer and averaged 22MPG on the hwy and 16.5 in the city for 19.1 overall. It also will easily accommodate the 6K pound travel trailer I intend to purchase in the next year or two. Dollar-for-dollar it is the best choice available. ***As of October 2019... Now over 118,000 miles and still going strong! ***

What A Nice Truck Paul , 08/19/2010 Being a former Chevy pickup guy my last truck was a Nissan Titan. Let me tell you here, Dodge has really gotten it right with this truck. I did a lot of research on this truck and when it came time I special ordered to get certain options. Backup camera, sprayed in liner, Brake Control, Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Tow Hitch, Chrome Accents Group, Leather Bucket Seats & Trailer Tow Mirrors. The ride with the coils springs is by far the best in any truck I have had. I have to admit, I love driving this truck, from the quick acceleration on launch to just cruising. In my opinion Dodge has really exceeded my expectations.