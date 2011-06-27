Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Completely Converted bgerard1 , 01/07/2011 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Initially, the Ram was not even on my option list. But after driving F150 and Silverado, I decided to test drive one on a whim. I could not have been more surprised by what I experienced. This truck is so far superior, I can't believe it - and at first, I didn't want to believe it. If you are in the market, drive them all and you'll see for yourself - Dodge has grabbed the truck market by the horns. I am completely converted! Report Abuse

2011 Truck of the Year? Impressed , 11/30/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Chrysler may still have a lot of work to do, but I think they're headed in the right direction with the Dodge Ram 1500. The 3 points that guided my decision in purchasing the Dodge Ram instead of the Ford and Chevy trucks were value, power, and design. The price of the Ram was way below Ford/Chevy. The power of Rams 390 hp Hemi with 407 lbs of torque humbles anything Ford/Chevy has to offer. Interior fit and finish of the Ram is good and the outstanding exterior design attracts jealous looks from Ford/Chevy truck owners. And with the rear coil spring suspension the Ram soaks up bumps without bucking you like a mechanical bull. This truck is a winner, even Truck of the Year in my book. Report Abuse

Was a For man, now I'm a Dodge man! ramtrucks89 , 05/23/2015 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my Ram 1500. I use to be a Ford man, but after my f150 started falling apart on me, I decided to upgrade. This truck is amazing and I am convinced I have the best truck out there. It has plenty of power, it rides smooth, interior is awesome, exterior is even better.. I literally have no complaints about this truck. It is definitely worth every penny! Report Abuse

The Best Truck Work Or Play! James T. , 09/06/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I got to tell you, for someone who said he would never drive any thing but a Chevy, the Dodge Ram 1500 made a liar out of me quick I got the crew cab. This is the best looking best driving best riding truck that I've ever owned. My wife is not very big on any truck, but she love the outside and inside of my Ram 1500. I'm a big fan of 5.7 Hemi and, yes it's a little tough on gas; but you right feeding 390 horses, right? Dodge did a great job with putting a lot of storage space in this truck. It's just a great truck if you're working it are painting the town on a Saturday night! To the men and women over there at Dodge keep doing what you are doing because this truck is a 10 across the board Report Abuse