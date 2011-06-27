Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Completely Converted
Initially, the Ram was not even on my option list. But after driving F150 and Silverado, I decided to test drive one on a whim. I could not have been more surprised by what I experienced. This truck is so far superior, I can't believe it - and at first, I didn't want to believe it. If you are in the market, drive them all and you'll see for yourself - Dodge has grabbed the truck market by the horns. I am completely converted!
2011 Truck of the Year?
Chrysler may still have a lot of work to do, but I think they're headed in the right direction with the Dodge Ram 1500. The 3 points that guided my decision in purchasing the Dodge Ram instead of the Ford and Chevy trucks were value, power, and design. The price of the Ram was way below Ford/Chevy. The power of Rams 390 hp Hemi with 407 lbs of torque humbles anything Ford/Chevy has to offer. Interior fit and finish of the Ram is good and the outstanding exterior design attracts jealous looks from Ford/Chevy truck owners. And with the rear coil spring suspension the Ram soaks up bumps without bucking you like a mechanical bull. This truck is a winner, even Truck of the Year in my book.
Was a For man, now I'm a Dodge man!
I absolutely love my Ram 1500. I use to be a Ford man, but after my f150 started falling apart on me, I decided to upgrade. This truck is amazing and I am convinced I have the best truck out there. It has plenty of power, it rides smooth, interior is awesome, exterior is even better.. I literally have no complaints about this truck. It is definitely worth every penny!
The Best Truck Work Or Play!
I got to tell you, for someone who said he would never drive any thing but a Chevy, the Dodge Ram 1500 made a liar out of me quick I got the crew cab. This is the best looking best driving best riding truck that I've ever owned. My wife is not very big on any truck, but she love the outside and inside of my Ram 1500. I'm a big fan of 5.7 Hemi and, yes it's a little tough on gas; but you right feeding 390 horses, right? Dodge did a great job with putting a lot of storage space in this truck. It's just a great truck if you're working it are painting the town on a Saturday night! To the men and women over there at Dodge keep doing what you are doing because this truck is a 10 across the board
LOVE the truck so far
Just bought a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 with the Big Horn package and SLT with the 5.7 V8 last week. It is the Light Sandstone and I get so many comments about how it changes colors depending upon the light, etc. The features are top notch and it rides/performs like no other truck on the market. Right now is the best time to buy the remaining 2010s (the 2011 are unchanged basically)! I was able to buy my $41K sticker truck for $31K! ($5,500 dealer discount, $3,500 cash back, and $1,000 Ally financial offer)
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner