Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Manufacturer at Fault
Good power, Comfortable ride. Does not have a cabin filter, contaminated fluid and faulty sway bar links will cause it to pull left or right. Recall on the heating and ventilation actuators; If not repaired causes non response from the windshield wipers, door locks, 4x4 selector, lights, and ventilation fan - Also causes the TCP to illuminate. Recall on the manifold for exhaust leak. Causes poor gas mileage, also piston knock when the engine is cold. leak could cause overheating or a blown piston.
Been a great truck
I got my 09 laramie crew cab close to 5 years ago. it's the first truck I have owned so I can't compare to any other brand of truck first hand. but from the stand point of living with it for a little bit I have to say it has been a great vehicle. I got the truck in 2011 with about 29,000 miles on it, now it has about 128,000 miles on it and runs amazing for the mileage. here and there it has had it's issues, the pinions were bad on these years which made them recall them, mine didn't get it done in time and caused my differential to blow. was unfortunate but the dealer was great with repairs. the exhaust manifolds also cracked at around 85,000 miles, at first I thought was a isolated issue but turns out it's common for these trucks. also if you ever have to change the headlights it's a pain compared to older models. used to be just a couple of bolts and the housing came out, now the grill has to come out and a clip thats in the wheel well has to be pulled. other than those issues I have loved my ram. I have driven it from coast to coast and to Canada on multiple occasions and never got uncomfortable. the coil suspension has really given it a awesome ride. as far as fuel economy goes there is always room for improvement but it's a lot better than most of my friends trucks. I put a bullydog tuner on the truck for the fuel economy about a year ago. in town still sucks, roughly 13 mpg. but highway miles is awesome, I regularly get 23-25 mpg at 70 mph. as far as towing goes, the thing is a beast, I pull a boat that weighs about 8,500 pounds through the texas hill country every summer and it does it with out issue, I also once pulled a 6,000 pound trailer from Toronto to central texas, 27 straight hours at 70 miles an hour the whole way at it never overheated on my once. all in all the truck isn't perfect, but it has been reliable and never left me stranded, it pulls like a train, and sips fuel on the highway. I love this truck and plan to drive it till the wheels fall off. I would recommend ram to anyone who is looking for a truck.
09 ram 1500 4.7l trx4
Truck had no problems until it hit 80,000 miles. My radiator hoses gave way. 7000 miles after that my boyfriend who is a mechanic decided to run a compression test on the cylinders, to find my truck literally was limping on 2 cylinders. We were going to rebuild the motor but when we pulled the oil pan off we found huge shards of metal shavings (chunks) and that factory torqued Bolts were finger tight. Not for nothing but we had the truck maintained at the dealership from date of purchase in 09 every 3000 miles, on the dot. No reason this motor should've crapped out at 87000. Replaced the motor with an atk remanufactured motor $3000 dollars later (no labor we did it ourselves). Get the motor in, on test drive notices the rear end was whining. So, ordered a rear dif from Yukon, opened up the stock rear end to find nothing but broken pieces in the cover. Looked like a bag of change. The Yukon rear end is awesome now. Once replaced that I was driving to work to now notice an engine knock. Called atk (where I got motor) and was told "keep driving it, it'll go away". 200 miles later blows a rod through the oil pan . Pistons, crank, rings all internals in 2 cylinders grenaded. Long story short, check compression, if it's bad part ways.
not worth the money
We bought our 2009 with about 50,000 miles on it. Had nothing but issues from it since we bought it. Had it into the shop 7 times within a year to have different stuff fixed. For the price that this vehicle costs, there is absolutly no reason to have that many problems out of it.
I owned chevy since I started driving
I looked at every truck on the market. This was by far the best. 2 Complaints BED SIZE on crew cab 5'7". The Truck sits high <-- Not the complaint. It is very difficult to see a compact car hovering off the front passenger side of the vehicle. Those little Prius, and mini coopers completely disappear. The ride is a little stiffer than the other manufactures, but softer than a typical dodge. Acceleration is fantastic for a truck. Turning radius seems to be better than my silverado. The 5 speed transmission and 3.55 final is matched well with the torque range of the engine. Positive stopping power. Very easily lights up the rear tires :). The bucket seats are very comfortable.
