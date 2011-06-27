Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Mega Cab Consumer Reviews
2006 Mega Cab 4x4
In the first 50 miles this truck made me not even look back at my 2007 Lincoln Mark LT truck I traded in on this Dodge Mega Cab. At least when you step on the gas you could at least feel the truck move. I don't care if it only gets 12 mpg. The Lincoln only got 13 mpg and you had to worry that you cleared the intersection before the light changed. The interior room is fantastic and at least the seats are really comfortable. This truck is awesome.
Rammed
I purchased a used (73,000 miles) 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT from a dealership. It appeared in great shape and I did my homework on this truck, but some things lurk in the shadows and come out at night.this truck fits that description. Fortunately I purchased an extended warranty, $0 deductible and it was a blessing I did. 1. Two weeks out of the purchase date the check engine light comes on. Unknown problem. $125 at dealership to determine issue. 2. A few weeks later exhaust pipe comes out of y pipe. Local garage fix for $100 3. Squeaking from engine, to dealership, unknown problem, changed fan belt determined a water leak but unknown from where. 4. In shop again suspension squeak, located water leak, replace water pump, squeak still not located not diagnosed 5. Brakes making steering issue. Brakes hanging up on rotors - was an issue for a while and rotors warped, brake job at local garage 6. Steering very loose all of a sudden, dealership inspected, flushed out, that was their solution 7. Driver's side Ball joint out, Took 3 trips to dealership to determine this. 8. Normal maintenance schedule followed - oil, trans fluids, filters etc 9. A couple months after scheduled trans maintenance Transmission all of a sudden trans slips, loses gear ratio in 3rd and 4th, loses 4 th and 3rd completely. Codes were pulled within an hour of the check engine light coming on and 7 different codes pop up. All of this was in a period of 14 months and 24K miles. No off roading, no racing, just normal driving mostly on highway and very occasionally on hard packed dirt roads. Now I know that used vehicles have some issues that will arise as they get older, as any vehicle will, but this is way too many trips to the garage to fix issues. The final straw that broke the camel's back was the transmission service completed and a couple months later the transmission blows out. Currently waiting for service day to diagnose issue. Caution on Dodge Rams....look before you leap.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Home Run for Dodge
This truck is without a doubt the best truck on the road...period! I will never own anything less than Dodge. I have tried Ford and Chevy and will never go back to either of those manufacturers.
Great Truck
This is a great truck. I have always bought Chevy trucks, but I think I am a Dodge guy now. The only bad thing about the 1500 megacab 4wd is the gas mileage, about 11 mpg.
Nicest Truck I Ever Owned
There isn't much more that you could do on the inside to make this truck any better. It has plenty of room for just about anyone who is cabable of climbing into this beast. It's quiet and comfortable. It's hard to determine where the end of the vehicle is when backing up.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Mega Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner