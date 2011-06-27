Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
LOVE My Truck
I bought my 2000 Dodge SLT Laramie 4x2 used with 81,000 miles on it. I am the third owner and I LOVE my truck. It has enough power to pull the horse trailer and enough room for my family to take trips in it comfortably. Just note, you can not put 4 tall people in this truck comfortably. It works great for us because we have two family members over 57 and two under 57. It has been my daily driver for the last six years and other than the horrible gas mileage of the 5.9 liter V8, I really cant complain. No major mechanical issues and it wears tires very well. Its starting to get that old car disease, where its needing maintenance due to age. Ive replaced the belts, the tens
Good workhorse
Mine is a 5.9L Auto/4x4, but that wasn't an option. Overall this truck has done its duty without any major issues. My dad bought it brand new and i bought it off him 3 years ago. Took good care of it but worked it hard too. They are good for what they are if taken care of. Even with the 5.9L it is underpowered vs newer trucks but we have towed all the way up to max capacity without issue. Gas mileage is atrocious but what do you expect? With 141k miles the only "major" issue is the evaporator went out a few years ago so the air doesnt work, and its an expensive repair. People don't seem to treat them right, but if you do find one that has been taken care of, you can't beat them for the price
Great Truck - Still runs great in 2009
I bought this truck used in 2003 with 57000 miles. I've been driving it for six years now and have accumulated 130000 miles. I had to replace the transmission at 95000 miles but everything else is still running as new. Sure, after being 9 years old, it is starting to show rust around the rear fenders and cab corners but other than that I'm still happy as can be with it. I don't plan on buying another vehicle for years to come. Tons of power and performance, great sound, and awesome looks.
mopar is more power
i love the truck ive had it since 2006 my dad bought it on new years 2000 i have 124000 miles on it today and it still runs strong tows a 25 ft boat no problem its got the 5.9 liter gas guzzler but it sure does have alot more power than the ford has and it rides very smooth for a truck especially for one that was made almost 10 years ago i had to put a new tranny in it after offroading the truck but the motor is very strong still runs like the day i got it the only problem i have with the truck is the door panels are starting to rust but you have to remember its almost 10 years old i will drive dodge for as long as i live
Reliable over long haul
I bought my truck new 10 years ago and have drove 176,000 miles. Overall a good quality truck. I replaced the transmission at 120,000 miles but no other big ticket repairs. It has been a good truck but has always sucked a lot of gas through the 5.9 l engine (about 14mpg).
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner