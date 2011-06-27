Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

LOVE My Truck berlyn , 07/30/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Dodge SLT Laramie 4x2 used with 81,000 miles on it. I am the third owner and I LOVE my truck. It has enough power to pull the horse trailer and enough room for my family to take trips in it comfortably. Just note, you can not put 4 tall people in this truck comfortably. It works great for us because we have two family members over 57 and two under 57. It has been my daily driver for the last six years and other than the horrible gas mileage of the 5.9 liter V8, I really cant complain. No major mechanical issues and it wears tires very well. Its starting to get that old car disease, where its needing maintenance due to age. Ive replaced the belts, the tens Report Abuse

Good workhorse rob9512 , 04/13/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mine is a 5.9L Auto/4x4, but that wasn't an option. Overall this truck has done its duty without any major issues. My dad bought it brand new and i bought it off him 3 years ago. Took good care of it but worked it hard too. They are good for what they are if taken care of. Even with the 5.9L it is underpowered vs newer trucks but we have towed all the way up to max capacity without issue. Gas mileage is atrocious but what do you expect? With 141k miles the only "major" issue is the evaporator went out a few years ago so the air doesnt work, and its an expensive repair. People don't seem to treat them right, but if you do find one that has been taken care of, you can't beat them for the price

Great Truck - Still runs great in 2009 DodgeOwner , 05/15/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used in 2003 with 57000 miles. I've been driving it for six years now and have accumulated 130000 miles. I had to replace the transmission at 95000 miles but everything else is still running as new. Sure, after being 9 years old, it is starting to show rust around the rear fenders and cab corners but other than that I'm still happy as can be with it. I don't plan on buying another vehicle for years to come. Tons of power and performance, great sound, and awesome looks.

mopar is more power just some dodge guy , 11/23/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i love the truck ive had it since 2006 my dad bought it on new years 2000 i have 124000 miles on it today and it still runs strong tows a 25 ft boat no problem its got the 5.9 liter gas guzzler but it sure does have alot more power than the ford has and it rides very smooth for a truck especially for one that was made almost 10 years ago i had to put a new tranny in it after offroading the truck but the motor is very strong still runs like the day i got it the only problem i have with the truck is the door panels are starting to rust but you have to remember its almost 10 years old i will drive dodge for as long as i live