Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.2
13 reviews
I love my SST

Hilt Taylor, 11/22/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My wife got this truck for me on Valentine's day. What a great gift. I have had this truck from Ohio to Delaware on the east coast where her family lives many times and this is the best riding, best handling, and best performing vehicle I have ever had. When I got it I was getting about 12 mpg, after installing a K&N filter and Z-Max I'm know getting about 16 mpg. Who cares it looks great and runs great.

Fix A Few Things Wiil Ya Dodge?

OldDodgeFan, 11/15/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Dodge cut some corners to save pennies and made a truck of lower quality. Cup holders are 100% guaranteed to break at the hinges. Paint is very thin at places. My work truck (read no carpet) floor mat pulled from doorsills in first few months. Dodge could have left 2 inches more material and eliminated this problem. No front end grease fittings from factory. My local Dodge dealer added them for me. I had the top of the dash crack on a cold morning. I live very close to Florida! Again a cold morning 40F! At that point not covered under warranty. I bought a cover A good truck that could have been better.

Da' Best Ever

RdR, 05/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is THE best truck I've ever had!! I will probably drive it until the wheels fall off; which will probably never happen. It gets wonderful milage for a 5.9L (360)--around 15 town and 22 on highway. It's full of power and the best 4X4 on/off the road. The comfort is great as well. For real people....THIS IS ONE TOUGH TRUCK AND A JOY TO OWN!!

Hottest Truck on the Road

LovemyDodge, 08/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck in 1997 and I haven't had any problems with it. After 75000 miles I need to replace the brake pads. I drove this truck from Alabama to Calif. and back it is a great riding truck. With blue stripes running down the white body it looks fast sitting still. I get alot of comments about how good it looks even now after 5 years. I may never sell it.

radiator/gasket problems

bigearl, 02/15/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought used 10/00 with 36k miles from dealer 5 hrs. from home. Halfway home, checked oil. After pouring in 4 quarts of oil, called the purchasing dealer. Replaced headgasket at nearest dealer. Limped truck home, still burning oil, brought it to local dealer, who replaced valley pan gasket, upper & lower intake gaskets & thermostat gasket, all warranty work. 10/02 replaced radiator & thermostat after overheating ($600). 5/02 replaced water pump & did brake work ($490). Feb. '03, have radiator leak & need new radiator, 16 months & 7,000 miles since last radiator. I don't drive off road & am frustrated to be looking at my 3rd radiator with 50k miles on truck.

