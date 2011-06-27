  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Consumer Reviews

Great little truck 1990 ram50

tom, 01/25/2005
This little truck has been a great truck , no problems , easy on gas , strong , and can haul a good load .

Nice little truck

Leadfoot64, 05/20/2003
I love this truck!!! It runs, rides, and handles great- for a truck. The interior is well designed, roomy enough, and the heat/air work great. It has decent power for what it is. Highly reccommended

Will last forever!

Kenny, 06/02/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB
This was my first car and the car preformed great yay over the 200,000 used it as my daily driver and was great for trips! Over fantastic car will buy one again someday!

dependable car

wayne, 03/12/2002
nice

