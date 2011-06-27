Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup Consumer Reviews
Great little truck 1990 ram50
tom, 01/25/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This little truck has been a great truck , no problems , easy on gas , strong , and can haul a good load .
Report Abuse
Nice little truck
Leadfoot64, 05/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I love this truck!!! It runs, rides, and handles great- for a truck. The interior is well designed, roomy enough, and the heat/air work great. It has decent power for what it is. Highly reccommended
Report Abuse
Will last forever!
Kenny, 06/02/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This was my first car and the car preformed great yay over the 200,000 used it as my daily driver and was great for trips! Over fantastic car will buy one again someday!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
dependable car
wayne, 03/12/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
nice
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Ram 50 Pickup
Related Used 1990 Dodge Ram 50 Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango