Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Diesel Consumer Reviews

4.4
5 reviews
Bomb Proof

Gib, 08/05/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this truck. It's a beast to drive with a 5-speed stick, but I won't own an automatic anymore. The Cummins 5.9 is an awesome engine that just goes and goes and goes. Although this '93 has a lot less horsepower than the newer ones, it's got lots of torque and gets good mileage. I have a 2000 pound camper on the truck all the time and regularly get 17+ mpg, but have gotten as low as 13.5 driving switchbacks. It starts every time, gives me zero trouble, has enough power to get me and my camper up the hills with ease, has a good stereo system (stock), great a/c, and has been 100% reliable for the two years I've owned it. It's got 145k miles and I expect it to go many, many more.

Peterbuilt pick-up

peterbuilt, 11/09/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We bought this truck new off the lot and haven't had a problem yet. With 418,000 plus miles, it has not failed pulling more than our other trucks. With a sold frame and rear end, this is a heavy duty truck.

Couldn't ask for more

Manhood Vehicle, 08/29/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Got it used as a cheap temporary hauler in the cheap section of the paper. Let's face it, it has zero sex appeal. I knew Cummins meant something, but boy did I hit the jackpot. Hauls effortlessly. What a pleasure. When I'm not hauling I take the family on the road where it gets 21mpg. It is a ridiculously good truck. I know somewhere there is someone kicking themselves for having sold it. When I get the new car smell urge I try to remember that. This is the best vehicle I've ever owned.. As long as I don't become a vain little pansy, this will be my ride.

Should a kept it

Hixter, 04/20/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 93 was bought used from a friend. Couldn't keep it stock though... Low miles (35,000) when I bought it.. 6 inches of lift 37's on weld typhoons. Turbo swap, injector pump modified, 60 horse injectors, 4 inch exhaust, intake and intercooler swap. 350 hp. And 800 ft. Lbs of tq. 4.56 gears. Bought a new truck in 03. New one is nice but I miss the old one. Leaf spring front ends go so much better in the deep snow. 1 hand on the wheel anytime. The new truck is a handful in the same conditions. And eats up the tires too. It has more power than the old one and thats about it. I drove that 12 valve to 158,000 miles no problems ever. Even being modified.

kkmarkel

markel, 03/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Has been good. No problems other than weather related to paint on top of hood after 6 years in San Francisco Bay area. Cover of cab stroage box should be stiffer so can sit on or use to crawl over.

