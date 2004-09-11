Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250
1993 Highlights
I love this truck. It's a beast to drive with a 5-speed stick, but I won't own an automatic anymore. The Cummins 5.9 is an awesome engine that just goes and goes and goes. Although this '93 has a lot less horsepower than the newer ones, it's got lots of torque and gets good mileage. I have a 2000 pound camper on the truck all the time and regularly get 17+ mpg, but have gotten as low as 13.5 driving switchbacks. It starts every time, gives me zero trouble, has enough power to get me and my camper up the hills with ease, has a good stereo system (stock), great a/c, and has been 100% reliable for the two years I've owned it. It's got 145k miles and I expect it to go many, many more.
We bought this truck new off the lot and haven't had a problem yet. With 418,000 plus miles, it has not failed pulling more than our other trucks. With a sold frame and rear end, this is a heavy duty truck.
Bought brand new and now it is 16 years old. Shame Edmunds thinks it is only worth 600 bucks trade in. This has been an excellent truck. No problems other than regular maintenance issues. Cummins says it all plus 22 miles to the Gallon. New comparable trucks cost 45k+ - I don't think so.
Got it used as a cheap temporary hauler in the cheap section of the paper. Let's face it, it has zero sex appeal. I knew Cummins meant something, but boy did I hit the jackpot. Hauls effortlessly. What a pleasure. When I'm not hauling I take the family on the road where it gets 21mpg. It is a ridiculously good truck. I know somewhere there is someone kicking themselves for having sold it. When I get the new car smell urge I try to remember that. This is the best vehicle I've ever owned.. As long as I don't become a vain little pansy, this will be my ride.
Features & Specs
|LE 2dr Extended Cab LB
5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Diesel
|160 hp @ 2500 rpm
|2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
|2dr Extended Cab LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
|LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
FAQ
Is the Dodge RAM 250 a good car?
Is the Dodge RAM 250 reliable?
Is the 1993 Dodge RAM 250 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge RAM 250?
The least-expensive 1993 Dodge RAM 250 is the 1993 Dodge RAM 250 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Dodge RAM 250?
More about the 1993 Dodge RAM 250
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Overview
The Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 250 Regular Cab, RAM 250 Extended Cab, RAM 250 Diesel. Available styles include LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 1993 Dodge RAM 250?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge RAM 250 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 RAM 250 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 RAM 250.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Dodge RAM 250?
Which 1993 Dodge RAM 250s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Dodge RAM 250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Dodge RAM 250.
Can't find a new 1993 Dodge RAM 250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge RAM 250 for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,930.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,787.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Dodge RAM 250?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
