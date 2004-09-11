5 star reviews: 67 %

4.375 out of 5 stars, Bomb Proof

Gib , 08/05/2009

I love this truck. It's a beast to drive with a 5-speed stick, but I won't own an automatic anymore. The Cummins 5.9 is an awesome engine that just goes and goes and goes. Although this '93 has a lot less horsepower than the newer ones, it's got lots of torque and gets good mileage. I have a 2000 pound camper on the truck all the time and regularly get 17+ mpg, but have gotten as low as 13.5 driving switchbacks. It starts every time, gives me zero trouble, has enough power to get me and my camper up the hills with ease, has a good stereo system (stock), great a/c, and has been 100% reliable for the two years I've owned it. It's got 145k miles and I expect it to go many, many more.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Peterbuilt pick-up

peterbuilt , 11/09/2004

We bought this truck new off the lot and haven't had a problem yet. With 418,000 plus miles, it has not failed pulling more than our other trucks. With a sold frame and rear end, this is a heavy duty truck.

4.875 out of 5 stars, The Beast

Danny , 03/25/2009

Bought brand new and now it is 16 years old. Shame Edmunds thinks it is only worth 600 bucks trade in. This has been an excellent truck. No problems other than regular maintenance issues. Cummins says it all plus 22 miles to the Gallon. New comparable trucks cost 45k+ - I don't think so.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Couldn't ask for more

Manhood Vehicle , 08/29/2006

Got it used as a cheap temporary hauler in the cheap section of the paper. Let's face it, it has zero sex appeal. I knew Cummins meant something, but boy did I hit the jackpot. Hauls effortlessly. What a pleasure. When I'm not hauling I take the family on the road where it gets 21mpg. It is a ridiculously good truck. I know somewhere there is someone kicking themselves for having sold it. When I get the new car smell urge I try to remember that. This is the best vehicle I've ever owned.. As long as I don't become a vain little pansy, this will be my ride.

