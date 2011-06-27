Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 Consumer Reviews

Kary Barnett , 11/26/2008

I bought this pickup used with 98,000 mi on it. I now have 150,000 on it has been a very reliable pickup. The only thing I have had trouble with is the speedometer. It has the diesel engine that gets about 20 mpg on the highway. It doesnt have the power of the new diesels. But it pulls a 7,000 lb trailer 60-65 MPH all day.