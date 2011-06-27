Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 Consumer Reviews
Good old Pickup
Kary Barnett, 11/26/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
I bought this pickup used with 98,000 mi on it. I now have 150,000 on it has been a very reliable pickup. The only thing I have had trouble with is the speedometer. It has the diesel engine that gets about 20 mpg on the highway. It doesnt have the power of the new diesels. But it pulls a 7,000 lb trailer 60-65 MPH all day.
great work horse
stone, 06/25/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
owned this vehicle since new, four trips to alaska and back pulling 10,000 lbs never failed me. Shes a road legal John Deere. Parts are affordiable and easy to obtain even in Canada.
Grandpa Truck
rumma, 11/17/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Our truck belonged to an old man at church....I wish it were 4X4,but she'll do! There are not many old trucks that get around 22 mpg. of course it is a Cummins engine.
