Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 Consumer Reviews

Kary Barnett , 11/26/2008

I bought this pickup used with 98,000 mi on it. I now have 150,000 on it has been a very reliable pickup. The only thing I have had trouble with is the speedometer. It has the diesel engine that gets about 20 mpg on the highway. It doesn’t have the power of the new diesels. But it pulls a 7,000 lb trailer 60-65 MPH all day.