Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge RAM 250 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge RAM 250
Read recent reviews for the Dodge RAM 250
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
Kary Barnett,11/26/2008
I bought this pickup used with 98,000 mi on it. I now have 150,000 on it has been a very reliable pickup. The only thing I have had trouble with is the speedometer. It has the diesel engine that gets about 20 mpg on the highway. It doesnt have the power of the new diesels. But it pulls a 7,000 lb trailer 60-65 MPH all day.