Used 1999 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews
neon=lemon
Since summer 2010 I have put $2000+ dollars on that stupid car. First a bunch of gaskets blew, then it was the alternator, then it was the radiator, then the brakes, then finally the water pump...which doesn't seem like a big deal for any other car, but on a neon you have to take out the whole engine just to replace it. A $20 part turned into a $500 job. I used to love driving my car, but now when I drive it I am constantly listening for weird sounds and wondering about when it will break down next. The day the transmission goes will be the day that I scrap the car for parts. I wouldn't wish this car on my worst enemy.
good basic transportation
I have owned my 99 neon sport for nearly 7 years. I purchased this car with 46k miles and have since put nearly 120k on it. It has been a very reliable car and has only left me stranded 2 times. First time was a radiator leak @ 130k miles and the second was just a loose neutral safety switch. Good in snow w/ snow tires. Performance is pretty good and cornering is a blast. Fuel economy ranged from 28mpg on low test in normal driving conditions to 39mpg on very long highway trips w/ high octane. Clear coat started to bubble up 2 years ago and headlights have fogged over due to sun exposure and need to be replaced. Over all, I feel that this has been a very good car.
really good buy
we love our little "hi" car.
1999 Dodge Neon highline AUTOMATIC
I just want to start off by saying, this car has been very great since I've had it. I have had it for almost 2 years. It is a 1999 and it only has 65,000 miles as of right now. The only problem that has happened since, is a leak in the break line, which was a very cheap fix. The car has great MPG and trunk space. I would recommend to an elderly woman or new driver! The only thing I cannot stand about this car is the size. IT'S SO SMALL. I am not an extremely large person, but I am not tiny. It is very uncomfortable to drive. I am in the market for a new car because I can't handle how small this car is. I do not recommend this car to anyone who is a little overweight.
typical low end vehicle
I would not recommend this car to anyone that does not want to do car repairs. My main master seal went out, my head gasket went out Transmission was getting ready to go out when I finally sold the car. I had no problems with the car until it hit 60,000 miles before that point it was a great car.
