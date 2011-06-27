Used 1999 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

neon=lemon foreveryoung14 , 02/04/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Since summer 2010 I have put $2000+ dollars on that stupid car. First a bunch of gaskets blew, then it was the alternator, then it was the radiator, then the brakes, then finally the water pump...which doesn't seem like a big deal for any other car, but on a neon you have to take out the whole engine just to replace it. A $20 part turned into a $500 job. I used to love driving my car, but now when I drive it I am constantly listening for weird sounds and wondering about when it will break down next. The day the transmission goes will be the day that I scrap the car for parts. I wouldn't wish this car on my worst enemy. Report Abuse

good basic transportation Chris , 04/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned my 99 neon sport for nearly 7 years. I purchased this car with 46k miles and have since put nearly 120k on it. It has been a very reliable car and has only left me stranded 2 times. First time was a radiator leak @ 130k miles and the second was just a loose neutral safety switch. Good in snow w/ snow tires. Performance is pretty good and cornering is a blast. Fuel economy ranged from 28mpg on low test in normal driving conditions to 39mpg on very long highway trips w/ high octane. Clear coat started to bubble up 2 years ago and headlights have fogged over due to sun exposure and need to be replaced. Over all, I feel that this has been a very good car.

really good buy maidmarion , 06/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful we love our little "hi" car.

1999 Dodge Neon highline AUTOMATIC samanthawade , 09/05/2013 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I just want to start off by saying, this car has been very great since I've had it. I have had it for almost 2 years. It is a 1999 and it only has 65,000 miles as of right now. The only problem that has happened since, is a leak in the break line, which was a very cheap fix. The car has great MPG and trunk space. I would recommend to an elderly woman or new driver! The only thing I cannot stand about this car is the size. IT'S SO SMALL. I am not an extremely large person, but I am not tiny. It is very uncomfortable to drive. I am in the market for a new car because I can't handle how small this car is. I do not recommend this car to anyone who is a little overweight.