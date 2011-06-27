Used 1998 Dodge Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews

Couple things people dont know jimalee2000 , 04/24/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my car at an auction last year. I have driven it every day and had no major problems other than: The 4 cyl has a not so known issue of the valve cover gasket leaking oil into spark plugs. This was found by a mech telling us so I have yet to replace gasket. I take the plug out clean it and it's good to go for a few months longer. Secondly is I have to put oil in it cause the oil pan gasket is bad. BUT knowing those two problems I am ok with it. It is known for bad heads and often blow. I haven't had that issue yet! But the engines are so easy to find it is good to work on. Report Abuse

Best bang for your buck Badco , 07/16/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had the car for 5 years and 69,000 miles. Love driving this car. Alot of fun to drive everyday. I've had the head gasket replaced under warranty at 45K. EGR valve several times. Sunroof assembly replaced once. Other than that it has been a wonderful car to me. Well worth the money paid. I plan on keeping this car for a long time.

Not so hot Neon carrie , 05/30/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Head gasket problems seem to be 'normal' for this car; ours had to be replaced around 35,000 miles (and the head remilled to boot). No recall for this problem, but Chrysler did kick some cash back to the dealership for repairs after a considerable amount of complaining. Also, trunk has always leaked -- friends of mine had the same problems with their Neons. After five years of misc. mechanical problems, I'm happy to be getting rid of it!

Easy to work on, and great gas mileage maw96usa , 06/04/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car for its gas mileage abilities and I have not been let down. I've been getting around 32-34mpg in town and 38-41mpg on the hwy. I drove it from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Bakersfield, California for less than $90.00 with gas at $3.50 a gallon. As a home mechanic I also appreciate how easy the car is to work on. At 150k miles I really went through the engine and replaced the timing belt, water pump, oil pan gasket, power steering pump, valve cover gasket set, thermostat, and it was all really easy to get to with out much trouble at all. I tell friends and family that if I get another car it'll be another Neon!!!