Used 1998 Dodge Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews
Couple things people dont know
I bought my car at an auction last year. I have driven it every day and had no major problems other than: The 4 cyl has a not so known issue of the valve cover gasket leaking oil into spark plugs. This was found by a mech telling us so I have yet to replace gasket. I take the plug out clean it and it's good to go for a few months longer. Secondly is I have to put oil in it cause the oil pan gasket is bad. BUT knowing those two problems I am ok with it. It is known for bad heads and often blow. I haven't had that issue yet! But the engines are so easy to find it is good to work on.
Best bang for your buck
I've had the car for 5 years and 69,000 miles. Love driving this car. Alot of fun to drive everyday. I've had the head gasket replaced under warranty at 45K. EGR valve several times. Sunroof assembly replaced once. Other than that it has been a wonderful car to me. Well worth the money paid. I plan on keeping this car for a long time.
Not so hot Neon
Head gasket problems seem to be 'normal' for this car; ours had to be replaced around 35,000 miles (and the head remilled to boot). No recall for this problem, but Chrysler did kick some cash back to the dealership for repairs after a considerable amount of complaining. Also, trunk has always leaked -- friends of mine had the same problems with their Neons. After five years of misc. mechanical problems, I'm happy to be getting rid of it!
Easy to work on, and great gas mileage
I bought this car for its gas mileage abilities and I have not been let down. I've been getting around 32-34mpg in town and 38-41mpg on the hwy. I drove it from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Bakersfield, California for less than $90.00 with gas at $3.50 a gallon. As a home mechanic I also appreciate how easy the car is to work on. At 150k miles I really went through the engine and replaced the timing belt, water pump, oil pan gasket, power steering pump, valve cover gasket set, thermostat, and it was all really easy to get to with out much trouble at all. I tell friends and family that if I get another car it'll be another Neon!!!
flee from Daimler/Chrysler
"If you take care of it, it will last you forever." That's what the salesman said. Replaced sunroof 4 times, radio 3 times, head gasket went out @23K mi (they made me pay the coolant change when they changed HG), 8 visits to dealer to fix BAD GROUND under dash, each pwr window motor replaced, each pwr lock switch replaced more than twice.
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 1998 Dodge Neon Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner