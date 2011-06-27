Used 1997 Dodge Neon Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle h j , 09/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just purchased for a sweet 16 gift, i rebuilt and went through everything on the car. i have been driving it to make sure it is a safe car for her, This is a great compact car, smooth ride, great handling, great on the gas mileage. it is a very comfortable car to ride in Report Abuse

Save Yourself. don't do it. , 02/22/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Chipped paint, burns oil like crazy, coolant leak, fuel pump is going out, serpentine belt is squeaking, the backseat is a joke -- really, nobody can fit in this car. There are some good things. I love the acceleration. Love the manual trans. I like how it handles and parking it is great. But there are so many other better cars out there. You may get it for cheap -- but it will cost you more in the long run.

1997 Neon by Brian BrianGriffis , 02/28/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful love the milage, style and handling

poor car gman , 02/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful too many repairs to the transmission.costly repairs to the struts.poor electrical system and noisy interior.