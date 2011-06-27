Used 1997 Dodge Neon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Great Vehicle

h j, 09/26/2008
I just purchased for a sweet 16 gift, i rebuilt and went through everything on the car. i have been driving it to make sure it is a safe car for her, This is a great compact car, smooth ride, great handling, great on the gas mileage. it is a very comfortable car to ride in

Save Yourself.

don't do it., 02/22/2010
Chipped paint, burns oil like crazy, coolant leak, fuel pump is going out, serpentine belt is squeaking, the backseat is a joke -- really, nobody can fit in this car. There are some good things. I love the acceleration. Love the manual trans. I like how it handles and parking it is great. But there are so many other better cars out there. You may get it for cheap -- but it will cost you more in the long run.

1997 Neon by Brian

BrianGriffis, 02/28/2010
love the milage, style and handling

poor car

gman, 02/27/2002
too many repairs to the transmission.costly repairs to the struts.poor electrical system and noisy interior.

Keeps on Goin'!

RedneckDixie87, 05/26/2008
This was my first car and I love it its 2008 and I don't want a new car although we are having some problems with it now which is expected it is 11 years old but it gets up to speed fast and drives great. It's comfortable is roomy and with gas at $4 a gallon its great on gas! Haven't had to replace much only thing is the paint especially the green ones like mine i see have the rust spots.

