Used 1997 Dodge Neon Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle
I just purchased for a sweet 16 gift, i rebuilt and went through everything on the car. i have been driving it to make sure it is a safe car for her, This is a great compact car, smooth ride, great handling, great on the gas mileage. it is a very comfortable car to ride in
Save Yourself.
Chipped paint, burns oil like crazy, coolant leak, fuel pump is going out, serpentine belt is squeaking, the backseat is a joke -- really, nobody can fit in this car. There are some good things. I love the acceleration. Love the manual trans. I like how it handles and parking it is great. But there are so many other better cars out there. You may get it for cheap -- but it will cost you more in the long run.
1997 Neon by Brian
love the milage, style and handling
poor car
too many repairs to the transmission.costly repairs to the struts.poor electrical system and noisy interior.
Keeps on Goin'!
This was my first car and I love it its 2008 and I don't want a new car although we are having some problems with it now which is expected it is 11 years old but it gets up to speed fast and drives great. It's comfortable is roomy and with gas at $4 a gallon its great on gas! Haven't had to replace much only thing is the paint especially the green ones like mine i see have the rust spots.
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 1997 Dodge Neon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner