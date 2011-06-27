Used 2006 Dodge Magnum Consumer Reviews
Great Fun Family Wagon
A great excuse to buy a hotrod and say it's for the family. Amazing perforance as expected. You sink into the deep bucket seats when you step on the gas. A lot of looks and compliments from other drivers and curious onlookers. Fun and functional, I can carry my boys in the back and still have plenty of room in the front for me. I'm 6-4 so that was important. A real sleeper for people that don't recognize what exactly the SRT-8 badge means. I have routinely smoked other unsuspecting sports cars. Always great fun.
Great!
Excellent vehicle, 5.7 Hemi (need I say more?) MPG has been up to 29.5 highway with the engine management system of shutting down cylinders at cruise. Fun to drive factor is off the scale. Self sealing tires (18in) have been a life saver. It will even pull my 3500lb. motorcycle trailer smoothly with its hidden hitch and and self leveling suspension system. It sure is more pc than an SUV.
New Owner
I drove a Dodge Charger last year and like the ride, so when it was time for a new car I went for the Magnum. I like to be able to load stuff the flea market and go fishing so I went with the wagon. It was like driving a SUV, and the speed!!! I had to check myself a few times, but this is the most powerful car I ever had. I drove a Nissan Altima for 2 years and this is a whole new class of car. Stylish, fast, a real head turner. It had over 80,000 miles, but you can't tell by the way it rides and excels on the road. So far so good, it seem to be a well build wagon with AWD for the snow, glad that I got this....
2006 Dodge Magnum SE
I am very happy with my magnum. I was looking a car with a lot of room. My magnum is a car with the space of a SUV. It has the small V6 so the gas mileage is not all that bad. I would of never got a SUV with 51,000 miles for the great price I paid for my car. My 2006 Magnum is like new.
Bold and Aggressive
I have owned the car for two months now and I am loving it. The ride is comfortable the interior is roomy, handling is great and it gives you that SUV feel.
