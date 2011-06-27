Used 2015 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews

My Journey through time...Year one Geoff P. , 09/04/2016 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my 2015 Journey SE AWD in August of 2015...I have no idea what's with all the negative ratings...the only time I had to bring it in for other than routine maintenance was when I overfilled the gas tank which triggered a trouble code shortly after I bought it. I brought to a local dealership as I was out of town...they looked at it and reset the computer and then advised me not to "top it off" as I'm used to...no problem since then. I don't get what edmunds is saying about the poor handling and lack of power...mine tracks perfectly and holds corners very, very well at speed. The drivers seat could be a little better but after a 9 hour ride my back is fine so no complaints. My only gripe is that I didn't do enough research before picking this one...don't get me wrong...the car is a great buy...I just assumed it had the fold down front seat with storage and satellite radio as base equipment and found out too late that it didn't. I love the storage bins in the floors of the back seat as well as in the rear of the car. The car has great lines and is comfortably roomy...but I must say the radio in it leaves much to be desired and it's retail value drops like a rock so be prepared to either be in it for a while or have cash to put down for a trade. I would highly recommend getting vent guards installed because what the wipers push off the windshield will come right in through a cracked drivers side window. All in all I would say this has been a very reliable vehicle through it's first 24,000 miles and am not expecting any problems anytime soon. They make it sound like it's a rolling piece of junk compared to others that they drool over...but I'm here to tell you that from my experience it's simply not true. I also occasionally tow a 5 x 10 trailer with this which the others can't do effectively. To sum it all up it's a great car with more storage and passenger capacity than others in it's class, the V-6 with AWD is comfortable, predictable, and provides more than adequate power for passing and/or onramp acceleration...(it will surprise you how fast it can get going from a dead stop), and it's brakes have performed well as well as what I would term as exceptional handling...(I live in the hills of TN and navigate twisty/windy roads every day at about 45-50 mph with complete confidence)...so I have no idea what they're talking about when they say it has excessive body roll, this isn't a sports car and I've owned a few suv's in my time. It has room for improvements...but most of them are available in different models or options, whether stand alone or packages. I plan on buying another one within the next year and if you stick with what my next one will have, V-6 AWD, and be either the Crossroad Plus or R/T models with the premium sound, navigation, and back up camera, as well as the fold flat front seat. I am very happy with the vehicle to this point with my only gripe being my own fault...get the options that you want up front, and DO NOT get the 4 cylinder engine...It's not up to the task and not available in AWD for that reason...if they don't have it in stock then either have them find one and bring it in, find another dealer who does, or if you have the time have it built for you, and then put the vent deflectors on it. From there expect to have a great ride that can take you most anywhere at anytime comfortably, economically, and safely. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Journey SXT V6 burdawg , 10/27/2014 SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful After much consideration I went with the Journey SXT FWD with v6/6 speed transaxle. Others considered: Hyundai Santa Fe: Almost 6K more in cost with a rebate of only 1K. Not 6K better in my opinion. Jeep Cherokee: Rougher ride, also quite a bit more costly but better incentives. Could be a better choice if off-road capability is your priority. You need to get past those ugly slit headlights though. Ford Escape: Smaller and more pricey, lower incentives. I was lost with all the buttons and levers on the steering wheel. The touchscreen display if complicated and difficult to navigate. Plus my wife didn't care for it. I read the Journey review on Edmunds and don't 100% agree with it. Update: After owning the Journey for about 1.5 years I still feel about the same. It's very versatile, rides good, has plenty of power & storage. I agree that the six speed transaxle could be a little more responsive when downshifting is needed. I use the auto stick a lot when descending mountain grades ( I live at about 5600' elevation in the spring & summer months) to help decelerating so I can stay off the brakes. I haven't seen the need for it when ascending though, the transaxle is responsive enough even though you may feel the need to throttle it a little harder from time to time to promote a downshift. It's a minor quirk. It's been in the service bay only once besides regular maintenance for a recall on the antilock brake harness. The fuel mileage isn't as good as some of the competitors, but that wasn't a big factor for me. I knew going in that the Journey is larger and heavier than most of the competition (it's almost as large as my older Durango). Update on 10/27/2016: Mileage is now 21887. I still feel about the same as my above rating with one difference. The Kumho Solus KH16 tires are wearing out quickly. The wear is especially bad on the outer edges of the tires. I thought it was due to the alignment but that isn't the case. Evidently I'm not the only person to have this problem since I've read other complaints about this same issue. Supposedly Kumho builds these tires especially for Dodge and they use a different rubber blend than they do on the standard Solus that you can buy at tire stores. It's reported that the blend is softer to produce a quieter ride. I don't know if that is the case or not, but I'll replace them with a different brand when needed. For now it seems that if I run them at a higher pressure (40psi as opposed to 36psi recommended) it has helped. Update 10/272017 Mileage is right at 30,000. No big changes. I did replace the Kumho tires with Michelins recently. It turned out the alignment was off, so maybe the Kumho's weren't the total problem. It's a workhorse, I've loaded it up to the gills in back several times and it handles the load fine. I didn't get the cross bars for the roof rack when I bought it new but I did get aftermarket ones (same as factory) since I had need to use the roof rack. It's been reliable. The only difference now is I should have considered the Durango a little more. There's been times when I could have used the extra room, although the Journey isn't much smaller. Update 10/30/2018 Mileage is around 40,000. No big changes again. I took a long trip this summer through central California to northern Oregon and averaged 27 mpg which I felt is quite good considering we were loaded most of the time. I had another recall for an air bag issue but it was just for BCM reprogramming which only took about 20 minutes. I had to replace the left seat (drivers seat) left side cover because it broke and was very loose. The part was $43 and I changed it myself. The new tires are wearing fine so I guess the original issue was the alignment. Update 10/31/2019 Mileage is 53986. We had our first non maintenance repair last spring. The check engine light was on so I took it in for diagnosis (after checking all the normal things, gas cap loose, etc). It turned out the oil pressure sender was showing oil pressure all the time even when it wasn't running. I had looked at the DIC before taking it in and the oil pressure was good while running. It was about a $400 repair that I paid for since I'm out of warranty. Other than that all has been well. The interior is holding up well (cloth seats, a lot cooler in the Arizona summers) and the outside still looks new. It's garaged most of the time. We aren't using the Journey as much as in the past since we bought a Chevy Colorado last winter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Dodge Journey - 2.4 liter model railguardian , 11/29/2014 32 of 34 people found this review helpful It was unfortunate that I read the reviews after I purchased the vehicle. All the negative reviews regarding the 4-cylinder model are true. The salesman said they improved the 4-cylinder engine since the days I owned a PT Cruiser with the same engine. The PT ran great, but then add on the extra weight of the Journey and then you have problems, slow, slow slow. It seems it's on overdrive every time you accelerate. The price was right, the looks are OK for the price, but open the hood, everything looks like it's plastic, and Holy Cow, check out the location of the battery. I got what I paid for, I went cheap and cheap is what I got. Report Abuse

Loving my 2015 Dodge Journey R/T.....Edmunds??? Darlene , 07/22/2015 R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful Went to the dealer to buy a Jeep Cherokee and test drove three versions, then tested the Journey. The Jeeps were a hard ride and costlier compared to the Journey. There wasnt much difference in mpg with the Jeep Cherokees and the Journey. The ride is smooth, the seats are comfortable and it feels like a solid SUV. The R/T is loaded with plenty of technology, storage, room between the rows and 19 inch tires. The lease was more affordable with better incentices than the Jeep Cherokees. So far, the gas mileage is better that the 19 city/25 highway as stated in the sticker. It has the pickup necessary to get you out of a bad situation, for a vehicle of its size. We all want better mpg, but this is a medium sized SUV and you know the mpg will not match a smaller car. No sure why Edmunds is so hard on this SUV, as it is an enjoyable ride and a good value for the money. I don't regret this lease and actually pleaseantly suprised I picked it over the Jeep Cherokee. I plan to enjoy it for the next 36 months lease and turn it in at that time for another SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse