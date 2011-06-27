  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Intrepid
Overview
See Intrepid Inventory
See Intrepid Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm177 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5300 rpm153 hp @ 5300 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.201.7 in.
Curb weight3220 lbs.3220 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Char Gold Satin Glow
  • Metallic Red Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Nighthawk Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Metallic Red Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Char Gold Satin Glow
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Nighthawk Blue Metallic Clearcoat
See Intrepid InventorySee Intrepid Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles