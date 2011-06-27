  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,520
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,520
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,520
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Air conditioningyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,520
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,520
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Marathon Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,520
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles