Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan EX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,840
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,840
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,840
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,840
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,840
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity167.9 cu.ft.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4218 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,840
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,840
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,840
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
