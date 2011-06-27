Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

LOVE THIS VAN Randy W , 03/28/2015 Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this in 2008 from a dealer with 110K on it, its now 2015 and has 240K NO real issues. i am a satellite contractor and work out of this van. ladders, rough terrain. lots of equipment in it. I have driven this several times cross country. OK to NY back to OK, (26mpg) moved from OK to AZ towing a trailer, moved from AZ to NY towing a trailer, moved back to AZ..yes towing trailer, and since moved back to NY this was awesome in snow thi past winter, and the 03 sport is the ONLY model w/o traction control. i have hauled HE washer dryer, fridge, gravel in it Report Abuse

Best car ever. andreamoo , 12/14/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I did not want to buy a minivan. But in 2004 I bought a 2003 with 11K on it for $11K. This car has been fantastic. It took us through the western states camping. It moved us from one house to another. It has hauled carpool kids, craigslist finds, saddles, hay, dogs, beds and building materials. It averaged 29 mpg when we first got it on the highway, it now gets a solid 21 city/hiway. It broke down once in its 150K miles-the main computer glitched. That was not a pretty $500 but nothing since except standard maintenance. Even though it is no longer shiny and new, our current crop of carpool kids still like it best. I walk by it and pat it sometimes like a good pony.

Want another one. Most Dependable joan couch , 11/01/2015 EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Nice van VanMan , 06/06/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this preowned/certified van from a dealership(in 2007). The van had 49,000 miles on it, The van has been very dependable (so far) with little maintenance. One problem occurred last year with the steering. A constant "whining" noise which was louder during the colder months. Went to a Dodge van "online discussion" and they advised to change the steering fluid reservoir. (it clogs after a while) Did that and NO MORE whining noise. When this one has reached the end of it's life I plan on getting another one!