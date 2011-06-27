  1. Home
Used 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't buy a dodge all wheel drive van

SHuber, 03/08/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have spent thousands in repairs and tows, rentals, etc! I have replaced the serpentine belt (x3?),tensioner- recall- defective x2, tranny x2 (always unstable) recalibrated modules x2, idiot lights on (electrical sensor??)Dodge built this all wheel with their exact 2-wheel tranny from their Chrysler LeBaron CAR!! Not enough strength to last!! Plus underneath sits so low, it rips the belts off every winter in water, snow... and that belt runs everything, another tow! Radio is intermittent, electrical problems with windows also. You have to take apart the whole dash to fix. Can't wait to get a nissan SUV!

Transmission failed two times

Samtheman, 04/04/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had number of problems. Transmission failed at 60k and 100k. New Belt failed at 80k. Dealer was not any help. I will not go back to this dealer any more. I will not buy or recommend this van.

DODGE TRANSMISSIONS ARE THE WORST

SteveRT, 08/09/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have place 2 transmissions into this van, These transmissions have a design flaw that allows an internal pin break free. When it does it will bust right through the housing and then you can't even rebuild it. Chrysler knows about this. There is a repair kit that Chrysler offers that will hold that pin in place on a rebuild. I didn't find out about it until I put the third transmission in. has worked great ever since and I gave this van to my father in law to drive over a year ago. Picked up a 96 for the wife to drive . Transmission went in it too. Don't waste your time on Chrysler. this is why their new cars offer a lifetime warranty on drivetrain.

Bad Transmission

Darrell Young, 07/24/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Its a sad that dodge cant seem to fix the transmission problems in there vans.When it hit 79000 miles the transmission went out, water pump, brake booster and master cyinder. Its a good thing that I purchase the extended warranty . I also would like to warn everyone that this year of van does not have a, Brake Shift Interlock this means that anyone can pull it into gear when the motor is running with out pushing on the Brake.Very,Very dangerous.

It's been an o.k. van

goose, 07/09/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We have put almost 98,000 miles. No major problems, transmission makes some noise when shifting. The electronics are unreliable - Dealer had to recalibrate a/c twice when battery was replaced. I am on the 3rd battery. Brakes need replacing every 30k miles. Tires only last 30k and few options when replacing. Engine is very sluggish when ambient tempature is higher than 95F. Doors automatically lock at 15mph, this could be a safety concern if a quick exit is needed in an accident.

