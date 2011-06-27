Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Ken's critique, Dodge mini-van ken jennings , 08/11/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased from local dealer with 50k. At this writing (8/11/03) now has 116k Have been happy overall. Some of the reliability issues other raters mentioned have also plagued me on occasion. Luckily, I'm a shade tree mechanic and not scared to tackle the unknown without prints or a tech manual. Have replaced starter, several rotors, brake booster (what a pain!), idler pulley (snapped off while driving), Front and rear AC expansion valve/dryer.Also have intermittent wiper gremlin where pulse wipe quits. Even with all this, my wife loves it and I'd probably get another one if I weren't tiring of the design. Report Abuse

The 96 Mini Van Energizer Bunny Van-Man , 06/11/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It's funny, people have transmission problems because they just drive. You "must" change the transmission fluids at 30,000 miles, just like oil changes at 3000. I've had zero probelms with mine; now at 160,000 miles! It runs and drives like the day it was new, seriously! So if you like roomy, cadillac feel and excellent fuel economy, buy a Caravan. They are a hidden secret most people don't realize how nice they are to drive and haul just about anything around in. I've had passengers say how comfortable the seats are, you can remove the back seats for extra leg room, what more could you ask for. The perfect van for our family has been the Dodge Caravan "We own TWO!!! Report Abuse

Good for its age OM , 04/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car in 2005 with 162,000 miles. The van is very powerful, quick, and fuel efficient. The exterior styling is timeless and aggressive, something you don't see in minivans. I have a 3.8 Liter ES. The paint is slowly peeling off on the pillars and the pin striping is coming off. The car rusts very fast everywhere. The stereo buttons are very hard to press, and plastics are coming loose. The ABS stopped working at 169,000, power steering pump leaks a little, and AC has a leak. Year by year there are more leaks and a lot more rust. Gas mileage is excellent for a 3.8 liter engine, average 23 MPG. Report Abuse

Do NOT try to tow anything with this DeanWag , 07/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have an small trailer that can hold maybe 1000# I have destroyed in the last 3 years 3 transmissions and the current one is showing signs. Odd electrical probles occur intermently like front wipers do one swipe ect. Report Abuse