Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

transmission ken pittman , 04/02/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful have owned this car since new, have 103,000 miles on it. it was great for hauling the kids to and from college (our 1 college trip is 625 miles one way). the 3.3 v-6 has performed wonderful. i've changed the oil every 3500 miles and it doesn't take any adds between oil changes. the big draw back has been the transmission, i've had it rebuilt twice by aamco transmissions,the first time was at 75,000 miles the next time was at 102,000 miles so i don't know if it's the tranny or aamco the 2nd time. aamco tells me that the cooler for the transmission is too small. besides for the transmission this vehicle was a very reliable family vehicle as i have hauled 4 daughters around with it.

Never Again ! Nomoredodges , 06/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought our Grand Caravan used with 30,000 miles. Shortly after purchase with only 35,000, my wife and kids were in an accident as the tie rod snapped, sending the vehicle into a spin. Since that time, we've had many problems including a leaky transmission, broken sway bars, defective front fog lights, a faulty fuel gauge sending unit and even the motors on the rear power windows have gone out. The quality of this product is poor, and it's safe to say we've owned our last Dodge product.

When going to a car lot "Dodge" this junk Joey , 04/24/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I put more money into this vehicle then what it was worth! In just 4 months I replaced 2 ECM units, 2 alternators, EGL valve, battery, brake pads, and starter. The worst Dodge product I have owned. I'd rather drive an ice cream truck then a Grand Caravan!

Paint and Tranny problem Bad Tranny , 03/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We have had this van for 6 years and have put around 80K miles on it. It has never left us stranded, and has been great except to the transmission and the paint. This van was garaged all its life and the paint is coming off in sheets. Lucky for us, the previous owner choose the 7/70 warranty, because we are on our 4th transmission. Thankfully we haven't paid a dime yet. Over all it is a good van, just has cheap, thin paint, and terrible transmission. Come on Dodge!