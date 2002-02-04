Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  • 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    197,386 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,998

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    131,021 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,680

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    151,439 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    191,109 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,999

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    249,447 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    227,413 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,974

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    181,831 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    40,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,992

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX

    160,487 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Silver
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    152,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    149,473 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,795

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    85,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,550

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Silver
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    199,623 miles
    4 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    177,263 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,295

    $1,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    149,393 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,741

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    170,121 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    200,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL

    144,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Overall Consumer Rating
3.420 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (10%)
  • 4
    (45%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (25%)
transmission
ken pittman,04/02/2002
have owned this car since new, have 103,000 miles on it. it was great for hauling the kids to and from college (our 1 college trip is 625 miles one way). the 3.3 v-6 has performed wonderful. i've changed the oil every 3500 miles and it doesn't take any adds between oil changes. the big draw back has been the transmission, i've had it rebuilt twice by aamco transmissions,the first time was at 75,000 miles the next time was at 102,000 miles so i don't know if it's the tranny or aamco the 2nd time. aamco tells me that the cooler for the transmission is too small. besides for the transmission this vehicle was a very reliable family vehicle as i have hauled 4 daughters around with it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Grand Caravan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to