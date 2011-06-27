Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

...buy a Chrysler minivan. Just found out today that our '93 Caravan needs ANOTHER transmission....THREE have gone out on this vehicle. Never, ever again will I buy another Chrysler product. Talked with District Rep and Detroit....they refuse to acknowlege problem or help in any way.

deetta , 01/01/2009

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We purchased this van with 88,000 miles on it and now 7 yrs later it has 219,000.It's our family car so any where I go she goes. We've never replaced the engine or transmission. My Dodge has been a very reliable vehicle!! I love the room in it. It handles great! I've hauled a few bales of hay and always get my feed for the horses in it. I can't say anything very bad about it. We've replaced the drive axles on both sides and that's the most we've had in repairs. The transmission is giving a few problems now but we watch the fluid and do not use overdrive which isn't as good on mpg. We are starting to look for a different car but I hate to give up my Dodge, I love it!