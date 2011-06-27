Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201816
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/21 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/520.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.252.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG201816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.42.5 ft.42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg roomno37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front hip roomno53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder roomno57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Roomno57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg roomno37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomno60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Height67.3 in.66.7 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Gross weight6250 lbs.nono
Maximum cargo capacityno172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacityno2250 lbs.2000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Teal Pearl
  • Light Champagne
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Claret Red Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Light Champagne
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Teal Pearl
  • Claret Red Pearl
  • Teal Pearl
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
