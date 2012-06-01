Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com. One Owner! Check out this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan equipped with an FWD 3.6L V6 engine. Top options include Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Third Row Seating, Backup Camera, 6.5" Touchscreen Media Center & so much more. Additonal features: Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Space Lights, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" FULLY PAINTED BLACK (STD), Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Rear Child Safety Locks, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 19MK17-LNR*Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Grand Caravan GT *ParkView Back-Up Camera, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lip Spoiler, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD), Deep Tinted Glass, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, BILLET CLEARCOAT, 2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Systems Monitor.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.*Factory Certified: Inspected & Protected*This vehicle comes with a Like-New warranty which is Factory-Backed by Chrysler: a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain and 3 Month/3,000 Mile Maximum Care plus much more! Please contact your sales advisor to confirm certification as not all vehicles qualify due to but not limited to buy back, recalls, loaners, year, miles, etc.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR739058

Stock: 19MK17

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-03-2020