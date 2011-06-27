  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Grand Caravan
Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG181822
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181822
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.no
Front leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.no
Front hip room52.9 in.52.9 in.no
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.no
Rear hip Room65.6 in.65.6 in.no
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.no
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.no
Measurements
Height64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity150 cu.ft.150 cu.ft.no
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.0 in.
Length190.5 in.190.5 in.190.5 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Gross weightnono5090 lbs.
Maximum payloadnono1985.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Silver
  • Dark Suede
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Ice Blue
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Medium Suede
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Ice Blue
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Medium Suede
  • Bright White
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Suede
  • Radiant Silver
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Ice Blue
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Medium Suede
  • Radiant Silver
  • Dark Suede
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
See Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles