Used 2011 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews

Love this SUV!!! lisa247 , 06/29/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I just bought the Durango about a month ago and truly love this vehicle!! I have been leasing a Honda Odyssey for the past three years and thought that was a fantastic vehicle for my two kids. When it comes to functionality you just can't beat the minivan. I was having a hard time trying to find a vehicle that gave me all of the things I loved about the van, but didn't look like a van. The Durango was perfect! I test drove the Ford Exlporer, Mazda CX-9, and the Chevy Traverse. Out of the four choices that gave me the third row seating, I was able to get the most amount of features for the dollar with the Durango.

Awesome SUV! Buy it! Even though its a Dodge Huge Durango Fan , 11/11/2015 Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2011 durango citadel v 8 AWD brand new in late 2011. Ive had it 4 years now and have about 25,000 miles on it. (My commute to work is short). My previous suv was the Toyota Sequoia limited, and before that we had a land rover discovery. The toyota was very reliable and i was afraid with the poor reputation of chrysler/dodge products, i would be visiting the dodge service center a lot with the durango. I got every option dodge offered on the durango citadel: heated and cooled seats, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, all wheel drive, heated steering wheel, in ceiling video system, Nav, and much more. I assumed with all these gadgets i would see the service department on a regular basis. I really loved the redesigned 2011 durango /grand cherokee styling on the exterior and also the interior of the 2011 durango and i was willing to take the risk. We needed the third row seat so that excluded he grand cherokee. I didnt know about a lot of the neat interior lighting until i owned it and drove it at night. I passed on a new Toyota Sequoia and the land rover lr4, and im really glad i did. This vehicle is awesome. With around 380 HP IT WILL FLY. It drives like a sports car but can carry 7 people to the ski resort with ease. Its great on long trips with the heated and cooled seats, and it is real quiet on the road. The hemi v8 with dual exhaust also has a great sound. It carries our kids with ease, they can watch movies while my wife and i can talk, and it can tow a trailer/boat with ease. This truck has been near flawless. Its had better reliability than my Toyota Sequoia. The durango has just been to the shop for oil changes, tire rotations, and regular maintenance. Everything has worked perfect since day 1. The vehicle has surprised me with the quality, even with all the things on it that could go wrong. Dodge got this suv right, and i assume the models from 2012 to 2105 are great choices also. The only dislike is the width of the factory roof luggage rack. On trips, we use a Thule luggage box and put bikes on the roof. Its tight. I wish the luggage bars were wider. I highly recommend this suv. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Loving this new Durango 5.7 AWD Citadel ozcop1 , 11/09/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have only owned this SUV a week and have only driven it 300 miles. So far, I really like the ride and drive, and even the fuel mileage, which in local driving only is turning 16.2 mpg. I fully expect better mpg numbers as its broken in. I love the entertainment system, which came standard on this model and have been loading CDs to the hard drive this week. The sound system is excellent! If I have a complaint it is with the non-tilt steering wheel. The adjustable column and telescoping wheel is nice, but you have to get it adjusted just right to see all the dash and electronic read-outs. Not a big deal, but certainly different from my 05 Limited I traded in. That's only a minor issue.

Alternator and PCM failure 2011 Dodge Durango Mayra L , 11/28/2015 Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful 2011 Dodge Durango the alternator and PCM go out and they did not cover under recall. All of these Dodge vehicles need to be covered regardless of amps. I will never buy Dodge again!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value