Used 2008 Dodge Durango Adventurer Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Durango
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front door pocketsyes
12V and 115V rear power outlet(s)yes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity102.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4865 lbs.
Gross weight6450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track64.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
