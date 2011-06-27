Used 1999 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

All around great suv myrango , 07/25/2013 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I've had my durango now for 5 years. Let me tell you this has been the best suv I've ever owned. Its realible and tough. It is just what i needed. I've driven it to Florida and back to Louisiana 4 times, with no problems!! Outside of regular maintenance its been no problem. My 1999 durango owes me nothing. I would recommend this suv for anyone. Plenty of power(5.9 liter engine). The gas milage could be better but seriously I have no complaints. 3rd row seat provides more than enough room for friends and family. 4X4, nice ruged but stylish look and bold body style.. A great suv for camping or travel. A 5* hands down. Report Abuse

I bought my 99 Durango last fall. I purchased the vehical with the intent on making it into a mud bogger. I bought the truck from a retired couple that bought it new. They gave me all the recipts and a maintenace log. The truck only had 82000 miles on it! Over the winter I was in a accident with my everyday driver (2010 Silverado) The truck was totaled. I started to use the Durango as an everyday driver. I have NEVER owned a truck that did so well in the snow. I live in Northern Michigan. We get alot of snow! This Durango slices thru the snow at ease. I only had to use the 4 WD 3-4 times. I have since decieded not to turn this truck into a bogger. It's just in too good of shape. Great Truck!

My mom bought this car new out of the lot back in 1999. She passed on to me with 100,000K when I graduated from high school. Car ran great but gas millage was horrible. The only thing I did not like about this car is that when you would drive it it was very heavy to drive and not smooth. It now has 192,000K and it still has the original tranmission and engine. Ive taken this car to Canada, Mexico and North Carolina and it did great and til this day it still runs great and looks good new too.

Gas mileage is well ify it's a v8 keep your foot off the gas u will see14 mpg in city 19 on hwy don't and u can watch the needle drop. Make sure every 15000 miles u drop the trany pan change the trans filter and tighten the bands as long as u do this no trans problem. Make sure u do this that's the reason why this trans got a bad reputation. No one ever did this i am a mechanic of 18 years and a dodge tech i know i have 168000 miles no trans problem. It also states this in owners manual.