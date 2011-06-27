Used 1999 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews
All around great suv
I've had my durango now for 5 years. Let me tell you this has been the best suv I've ever owned. Its realible and tough. It is just what i needed. I've driven it to Florida and back to Louisiana 4 times, with no problems!! Outside of regular maintenance its been no problem. My 1999 durango owes me nothing. I would recommend this suv for anyone. Plenty of power(5.9 liter engine). The gas milage could be better but seriously I have no complaints. 3rd row seat provides more than enough room for friends and family. 4X4, nice ruged but stylish look and bold body style.. A great suv for camping or travel. A 5* hands down.
I love this truck!
I bought my 99 Durango last fall. I purchased the vehical with the intent on making it into a mud bogger. I bought the truck from a retired couple that bought it new. They gave me all the recipts and a maintenace log. The truck only had 82000 miles on it! Over the winter I was in a accident with my everyday driver (2010 Silverado) The truck was totaled. I started to use the Durango as an everyday driver. I have NEVER owned a truck that did so well in the snow. I live in Northern Michigan. We get alot of snow! This Durango slices thru the snow at ease. I only had to use the 4 WD 3-4 times. I have since decieded not to turn this truck into a bogger. It's just in too good of shape. Great Truck!
1999 Dodge Durango
My mom bought this car new out of the lot back in 1999. She passed on to me with 100,000K when I graduated from high school. Car ran great but gas millage was horrible. The only thing I did not like about this car is that when you would drive it it was very heavy to drive and not smooth. It now has 192,000K and it still has the original tranmission and engine. Ive taken this car to Canada, Mexico and North Carolina and it did great and til this day it still runs great and looks good new too.
Old reliable
Gas mileage is well ify it's a v8 keep your foot off the gas u will see14 mpg in city 19 on hwy don't and u can watch the needle drop. Make sure every 15000 miles u drop the trany pan change the trans filter and tighten the bands as long as u do this no trans problem. Make sure u do this that's the reason why this trans got a bad reputation. No one ever did this i am a mechanic of 18 years and a dodge tech i know i have 168000 miles no trans problem. It also states this in owners manual.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best of the best; built to last
Bought this truck with 201,000 miles, no problems. Now has 225,000 miles, still no problems. This truck runs so strong like it has only 25,000 miles. It can tow pretty much anything and 4X4 works great. Very satisfied with it. Only like the First Generation models though; Second Generation looks too much like a van. Stick with the 99 - 03 and you'll enjoy it.
Sponsored cars related to the Durango
Related Used 1999 Dodge Durango info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango