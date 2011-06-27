Used 1999 Dodge Durango for Sale

  • $2,990

    1999 Dodge Durango SLT

    151,104 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota

    1999 Dodge Durango Base 4WD Good Tires, Recent Local Trade, 4D Sport Utility, Magnum 5.2L V8 SMPI, 4WD. Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28Y0XF693546
    Stock: F8174M
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-29-2020

  • $5,999

    2000 Dodge Durango undefined

    179,719 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

    This 2000 Dodge Durango is offered to you for sale by Kendall Toyota of Bend. This Durango is sold AS IS, and inspection report can be provided. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Dodge Durango . No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. In addition to being well-cared for, this Dodge Durango has very low mileage making it a rare find. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Dodge Durango with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28NXYF230210
    Stock: XZ38404U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $2,990

    2000 Dodge Durango R/T

    108,520 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dunn Chevrolet Buick - Oregon / Ohio

    Fresh Local Trade ~ 4x4 ~ Clean Carfax ~ A/C Is Ice Cold ~ Runs Good ~ Dunn Chevrolet Buick is pleased to be currently offering this 2000 Dodge Durango with 108,520mi. ~ Why not make this one your next low cost Dunn Deal today ~ FOR DAILY SPECIALS VISIT OUR I-280 LOCATION AT 2473 NAVARRE IN OREGON, OH. CALL 419-698-4323 FOR MORE INFO Our family has owned this dealership for over a century spanning 4 generations. We still operate on the same simple principle handed down to us by our founder, Charles Dunn: Always be as good as your word. Through two world wars, recessions and depressions, the space age and now the information age, Dunn Chevy Buick has withstood and thrived because we never forgot that advice. Fair pricing, friendly service, honest interaction - That's the Dunn Deal. Dunn Chevy Buick has been in business since 1909. Our used inventory consists mainly of locally traded & high quality purchased vehicles which we have professionally inspected, detailed, and serviced. We are always happy to share our service records

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28Z2YF191051
    Stock: D3475B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • New Listing
    $3,999Good Deal | $564 below market

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    96,393 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2001 Dodge Durango 4dr 4dr 4WD features a 4.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28N51F563159
    Stock: YC-563159
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $2,995Fair Deal | $216 below market

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    243,526 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

    2001 Dodge Durango SLT 4 Wheel Drive 4.7 SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Front & Rear Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 8 Passenger, Third Row Seat, Stereo Cassette CD Premium Sound, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks & Windows, Power Seat, Privacy Glass, Roof Rack, Running Boards, Tilt Wheel, Only $2995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment, a drivers license, and proof of income. Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com. Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. 10% discount for CA$H !!!!! 925-455-6666

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28N01F589751
    Stock: 589751
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-15-2017

  • $3,988

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    147,403 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! 3rd row LEATHER V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HR28N71F549680
    Stock: VIN9680
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,999

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    119,897 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nyle Maxwell GMC - Round Rock / Texas

    **CLEAN CARFAX**, **CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **SLT PCKG**, **LEATHER**.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HR28N61F545524
    Stock: 220914B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $3,990

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Frontier Motor Cars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin

    Need a Reason for a New Vehicle This Season? It's Our HUGE Inventory Reduction Sale at Frontier Super Store! Credit in Doubt? We Can Help! We offer In-House Financing and can help you get your credit started or help repair damaged credit plus WE REPORT to the CREDIT BUREAU! We also have an 8 bay shop for all of your service needs! Window regulator just replaced!! Carfax Vehicle History Reports are Available on ALL of our vehicles! The Deals are here at Frontier! Don't Delay Drive Today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28Z71F503371
    Stock: 27096R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,999

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hinton Motors - Lynden / Washington

    The nicest, One owner bought brand new Dodge Durango 4 wheel drive you will find for sale! Previous owner has become a really good customer of our dealership and is immaculate with his vehicles. SLT trim package with the V8 engine, automatic transmission, dual front air bags, power windows, locks, and power mirrors, cruise and tilt wheel with controls, remote keyless entry, air conditioning with rear air and heat, cloth interior with power driver's seat, driver info, tinted glass, rear window defroster and wiper, luggage rack, alloy wheels, and more! Don't buy junk..spend a hair more and get one absolute diamond with this one!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28N51F531022
    Stock: 9394
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,400

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    204,667 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Dodge Durango also includes Clock, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, 12v Power Outlet. Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HR28NX1F606194
    Stock: 122196
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $4,999

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    186,713 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey

    2001 DODGE DURANGO SLT Plus Loaded Leather Heated Seats Boss Plow 4WD 4dr SUV EQUIPPED WITH DARK GRAY LEATHER UPHOLSTERY,FRONT BUCKET SEATS,REAR BENCH SEAT,ARM REST WITH STORAGE COMPARTMENT,POWER WINDOWS,POWER DOOR LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS,POWER STEERING,STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS,MANUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,AM/FM RADIO WITH CD,OVER HEAD READING LIGHTS,FACTORY INSTALLED TRAILER HITCH WITH WIRING,CHILD SEAT ANCHORS,CHILD DOOR SAFETY LOCKS,FRONT TOW HOOKS,SIMULATED WOOD TRIMMING,HEATED FRONT SEATS,RUNNING BOARDS,FOG LIGHTS AND MORE!!GREAT WORK TRUCK OR PERSONAL USE!!! Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS28NX1F514765
    Stock: 10630
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2015

  • $3,470

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus

    137,206 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Loganville Ford - Loganville / Georgia

    Patriot Blue PearlcoatAS - IS !!!!Odometer is 42413 miles below market average!We offer Market Based Pricing, so Please Call to check on the availability of this vehicle; Or Shop 24/7 at www.LoganvilleFord.com. We'll Buy your vehicle even if You Don't Buy Ours

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B8HS58N12F126292
    Stock: 2F126292
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $4,290

    2002 Dodge Durango Sport

    110,850 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - A REALLY NICE WELL KEPT SUV - HAS THE GOOD 4.7L V8 ENGINE, ONE OF THE BETTER ONES CHRYSLER EVER MADE - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - TOW PACKAGE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ONE MINOR DENT ON FRONT RIGHT, OTHERWISE THE CAR IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE FOR THE AGE AND MILES - BLUETOOTH MP3 CD PLAYER RADIO - CRUISE CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS - WE ARE REPLACING THE AC COMPRESSOR, AC WILL BE COLD! - RUNS LIKE A CHAMP, NO OIL LEAKS, CLEARLY WELL MAINTAINED - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HR38N52F165677
    Stock: DF5222532D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,495

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT

    171,964 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT ---- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- LUGGAGE RACK --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- AC --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT---- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning, Front airbags: dual, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: rear, Power brakes, Center console, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Steering wheel: tilt, Axle ratio: 3.55, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Driver seat power adjustments, Front seat type: bucket, Rear seat type: split-bench, Third seat, Upholstery: cloth, Power door locks, Wheel diameter: 16 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper, Window defogger: rear

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS48N42F152607
    Stock: 21535
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,495

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus

    164,568 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

    Check out this very nice 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4x4! This car looks and drives excellent! The truck has great options including a 5.9L V8, 4x4, 3rd Row, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Seat, Climate Control, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Keyless-Entry, and more! Overall this SUV is in great shape! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please call 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B8HS58Z32F129892
    Stock: 129892
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2020

  • $4,995

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT

    126,570 miles
    Delivery available*

    Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    This super low mile 2002 Dodge Durango is very clean and was obviously well taken care of. The 2 previous owners took some pride in this ride and it shows. It comes equipped with fog lights, luggage rack, rear defrost, rear windshield wiper, trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cruise control, intermittent wipers, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, front disc brakes, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, floormats, fold down rear seats, passenger assist handle, steering wheel cruise control, vanity mirrors, 4WD, ful size spare tire, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new SUV and to speak to one of our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS48N62F187360
    Stock: 13740R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2020

  • Price Drop
    $999

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT

    197,162 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Brad Manning Ford - DeKalb / Illinois

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4.7L V8 4WD. This vehicle is definitely RUSTY, BUT IT DRIVES WELL!!! 4 wheel drive works as it should. 3 Owners, one accident in 2013.*** Brad Manning Ford serving the communities of DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Elburn, Hinckley, Geneva, St Charles, Sandwich, Malta, Genoa, Hampshire, Aurora, Oswego, Oregon, Kirkland, Kingston, Waterman, and Shabbona. Celebrating 100 years in business in June 2020!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS48N92F115634
    Stock: T115634
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $4,933

    2002 Dodge Durango Sport

    173,919 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota

    Low price. That's all we can say

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4HS38N52F165442
    Stock: W95555TB
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

