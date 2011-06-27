Close

Dunn Chevrolet Buick - Oregon / Ohio

Fresh Local Trade ~ 4x4 ~ Clean Carfax ~ A/C Is Ice Cold ~ Runs Good ~ Dunn Chevrolet Buick is pleased to be currently offering this 2000 Dodge Durango with 108,520mi. ~ Why not make this one your next low cost Dunn Deal today ~ FOR DAILY SPECIALS VISIT OUR I-280 LOCATION AT 2473 NAVARRE IN OREGON, OH. CALL 419-698-4323 FOR MORE INFO Our family has owned this dealership for over a century spanning 4 generations. We still operate on the same simple principle handed down to us by our founder, Charles Dunn: Always be as good as your word. Through two world wars, recessions and depressions, the space age and now the information age, Dunn Chevy Buick has withstood and thrived because we never forgot that advice. Fair pricing, friendly service, honest interaction - That's the Dunn Deal. Dunn Chevy Buick has been in business since 1909. Our used inventory consists mainly of locally traded & high quality purchased vehicles which we have professionally inspected, detailed, and serviced. We are always happy to share our service records

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B4HS28Z2YF191051

Stock: D3475B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020