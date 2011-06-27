Used 2016 Dodge Dart Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great little car David Bivans , 03/11/2016 SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful The dart has got to be the most underrated car I have ever driven. It performs MUCH better than cars that are supposedly ranked much higher. Every single problem I've read in reviews has been driver related. For instance, the seat is not "too high", it is not fixed and has a very wide range of movement. It's also not as small as they say. I am over 6 feet and 220lbs, and fit just fine. Acceleration and noise levels are also very good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

500 miles in Kaleb Mays , 12/21/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my 2016 dart SE Saturday afternoon. I had several errands to run this weekend with Christmas just around the corner. We left the lot with 16 miles and now have 486 on the odometer. Interior- most cars I've owned in the past have had the cheap plastic coverings on the dash along with very uncomfortable armrests in the doors. This car has a nice 'plush' almost pleathery feel in its place. The interior styling on the SE is not flashy but not dull. Performance- for a 2.0 with no turbo it's decently quick enough for the driving I will be doing. I commute 700 miles a week for work and don't do many hard accelerations. That being said I was not at all disappointed when accelerating. I reset my mpg average when leaving yesterday for a 180 mile round trip. 75% highway I averaged 35.7 mpg over the trip and hit 45.7 on the average on the highway driving at 56 mph. Technology- I wasn't looking for the fanciest car and I sure didn't get it. There's no remote start, no xm radio, no touchscreen display or anything most newer cars have. It doesn't even have automatic headlights. But I wasn't looking for all of this Summary- I was looking for a car big enough for me and my family that got good mileage. That's exactly what I got. After a few thousand miles I will update my review. Technology Performance Interior Comfort

2016 Dart GT Jon , 03/06/2016 GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I still LOVE MY 2016 DART GT...I took delivery in February 2016, and it still turns heads. It looks almost brand new at 43,000 miles and 3 & 1/2 years old. This is still absolutely my favorite car I've ever owned beating out really good cars such as 2004 Mazda 3s 2.3, 2007 Ford Fusion SEL v6 and a 2012 Mazda 3s Touring 2.5. ….Zero buyers remorse here. I test drove 2016 Mazda 3, 2016 Volkswagon GTi& GLi, Honda Civic and Hyundai all in the same day. My decision to buy the Dart GT was pretty easy.....and because (per FCA) its a 1 of 3, I STILL havent seen my twin on the road since. I love that. I live in an ocean of Sentra's, Fusion's, Focus' and Corolla's...i love having something different , especially with its visual Alfa Romeo and Fiat DNA design que's. I prefer clean sheet metal. My TorRed GT has the fabulous 8.5 touch screen U-Connect system with Sirius, navigation, Technology group, Sunroof-Alpine sound, sport hood and Mopar exterior ground effects. This car is absolutely the best dollar value blending style, size, technology and performance. I wanted a car slightly bigger than the Mazda 3 but not quite Fusion size. Loving the USB input, it functions flawlessly with my 3800 song library thumb drive. This is my first car without a cd player. I thought that was dumb at first. Now that I have all of my music on a USB drive its simply amazing and powerful. I love how the system displays most of the album art. The GT cabin is truly quiet with regard to wind and road noise. Tire noise is specific to the road surface of course. How hasnt anyone mentioned this. The GT rides on wide 225/40/18's wrapped around gorgeous hyper-black alloys and I usually dont notice any sound. My 2012 Mazda 3 was so much noisier, not even close. Yes, you'll feel joints in the road but not with the noise and punch some reviews state. The handling is very crisp and reasonably flat with GT suspension.The low end from dead stop torque was stronger on the Mazda BUT...with that came premature tire wear due to the wheel spin. The GT takes off well from dead stop with out tire spin and will blow past the Mazda in the medium and top ends of the run. Technology and comfort: Okay, gorgeous power leather heated seats and HEATED steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, blind spot monitor, U-Connect system that will let you hear incoming texts and reply when car is stopped. The phone automatically stores your contact list with every startup. The 9 speaker Alpine sound system is more pleasing across all frequencies than the 10 speaker Bose in my Mazda because its warmer, adds a subwoofer, a nice surround mode and equally detailed in all other areas. Tire pressure reading (accurate) for each individual wheel and this is key when riding on 40 series tires, you should know this data always. This was the most technology packed car of the ones i considered. These wheels do not leak air. I was constantly putting air in my Mazda. hmmmm Style: Please... That is not even close. Again, Alfa Romeo DNA disign que's...My Dart GT has some heads snapping.. Its low and wide on a perfect 18" wheel & tire package. the low area is wrapped around in the Mopar front lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser that accents the big dual chrome exhaust tips. The body has a tasteful hunkered down look, without being too busy like all the Japanese models designed to attract attention in Tokyo grid-lock traffic, with widened fenders that are in correct proportion to the GT wheel package and the wheel-well opening. The functional sport hood with intake scoop (i added CAI-RAMair) is the visual cherry on top setting it above other Darts and competition. The GT equipped as mine is, was not plentiful. Although white was my first choice with TorRed 2nd, the dealer had the red from the car show right on their lot and that in itself gave them a pricing advantage. This car was born to be red in this trim level. I appreciate the TorRed more now than ever. Performance: I sit in rush hour traffic and my ego does not require me to drive overly aggressive. That said, my GT gets up to 90 mph extremely quickly and quietly without fanfare. As far as hardcore numbers, there are plenty of published reviews, for me...I drove the GT, GLi, GTi and Mazda 3 all in the same afternoon and the Dart GT simply screamed "this is the one". My CAI-Ram air adds nice power and sound. Service: Along with oil changes every 5k, at 43k miles, i've replaced 1 ignition coil (under 7/100k extended warranty), 1 spark plug and one battery. Not bad at that age and miles. By choice 2 months ago I'm on 3rd set of tires done when i upgraded rotors and pads along with custom caliper covers. Add-on's: MOPAR cold-air-intake/Ram air hood induction Power Stop K6373 Front & Rear Drilled/Slotted Rotors Z23 Evolution Ceramic Brake Pads Modern Performance carbon fiber rear spoiler RokBlokz Mud Flaps Tint - 35% front & rear, 20% back Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Dart GT Gerry , 08/28/2016 GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought a 2016 Dart GT, replacing my 17 year old Jeep. I wanted something that was fun to drive, roomy and had a trunk, after years of driving SUV's and pickups. I tried out the Ford Focus and Mazda 3 sedan. While they handled well, they were cramped compared to the Dart, and I found myself hitting my head on the door frame on both entry and exit from the Mazda. The Dart handles well and gets great mileage (granted, compared to an old Jeep, most anything will get great mileage). The customizable guage display is cool and the 8.4 touchscreen infotainment display is easy to use. I got the Sun/Sound package which gives it a sunroof and 506 watt amp and 9 speakers, so it cranks the tunes. It has the push button starter with remote start, which is nice to get the AC running before I get to the car. It has a power drivers seat with power lumbar adjustment and a number of automated features, such as headlights, high beams and windshield wipers.The only annoyance I have with the car is a rattling that comes from the base assembly for the rearview mirror which seems to be looser than it should be, and so it buzzes against the windshield on occasion. Other than that, it's a blast to drive. I have since fixed the buzzing problem by adding weatherstripping to the assembly to isolate it from the windshield. In the 2+ years since I purchased this car, I've driven it 44800 miles. Vehicle is still tight, and still handles well. Everything is holding up well. Still a blast to drive. Only issues have been that the tires had to be replaced at 32000 miles, which seemed like a short life for tires. The battery also failed after a year and a half. It would have been a warranty item, but the dealer wanted to keep the car for 3 days, and I couldn't spare it, so I bought a battery from an auto parts store. The replacement battery was actually more powerful than the factory installed one, and given all the electronics on this car, I figured that was a good thing, and probably the reason for the original battery failing so soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value