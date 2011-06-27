Used 2013 Dodge Dart Sedan Consumer Reviews
What a car!
I've only had the car a week but I'm so impressed. For the money, you can't beat it. Its sexy inside and out. I love driving it. The 1.4 L turbo is awesome. I have the dual clutch auto and it makes the drive really fun. Get the uconnect 8.4" display. It's really intuitive and makes the car fun and comfortable. The ride and handling is great, the gas mileage and power is great. My only regret is not having the power seats with lumbar adjustment. Other than that, it's amazing. LED tail lamps, projector head lamps, upscale interior, 17" rims, awesome power and milage... buy the car, It will shatter your perception of compacts. This is a daily driver that makes the ride exciting.
Good car for a Good price
This was my first brand new car and I must say I am rather pleased at how it has held up in the past year. I read so many bad reviews about this car but i must say i have very little to no issues and i've put the poor thing through the ringer in the past year adding 45000km. I lived in northern mb for my first winter with the car and was a little concerned about how it would hold up in -40C weather but it did great. I never had trouble starting it. The only issue i had was hose claps kept cracking in the cold causing me to leak coolant, which resulted in my engine over heating but that's about it. I love the way the car drives and handles it has such a solid feel to it, not cheap or rattly
Almost Perfect!
This is the second 2013 Dart I've owned as the first one was totaled in an accident at 2000 miles. (other drivers fault 100%). My new dart is just past 2000 miles now. Obviously I really liked the car - enough to buy the exact same model, trim and color twice. Both cars had/have zero issues at all. You absolutely cannot beat the value for your money in the economy class. This car is FUN to drive and packed full of features in a very good looking body. The 1.4L turbo has typical spool lag as all turbos do, but the performance in light of the fuel economy is a fantastic balance. It's a sporty ECONOMY car, remember that and you'll be happy.
Why the Dart is underrated
The Dodge Dart is a highly underrated new car. I own an SXT 1.4 Turbo manual six speed. At 7,000 miles it has had NO glitches. The power, which most reviewers seem to complain about, is awesome considering it's mileage averages. Yes, it's heavy. That's why it's comfortable on highways and longer trips - UNLIKE some of the lightweight competition which brag about better zero to 60 times. What are we? Kids on a playground at recess? Third grade? Actually, a lot of people DO drive like they are in third grade, so I guess it makes sense. Compared to literal HORROR STORIES like those told by Scion FRS and Subaru BRZ owners - my Dart is a DREAM COME TRUE . Come on people.
Sporty economical comfort
I've read lots of reviews and can't understand why the 2.0 liter never gets covered much. I like this engine. It's reasonably powerful, consistent and very smooth. The 6 speed manual is great and worth the learning curve if you've never driven a standard before plus you'll go farher on a tank. It will also require less maintenance. I plan to keep this car for awhile and appreciate that I won't have the hassle of having to eventually get a timing belt replaced. Some reviewers complain about the seats not being comfortable. I consider myself of average build and find the support and comfort great with really good lower back support. They also look good. Highly recommended!
Sponsored cars related to the Dart
Related Used 2013 Dodge Dart Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner