Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2nd dakota bluedak , 12/18/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this 08 crew cab to replace my 01 ext. Cab due to growing family. I loved my 01, and this one is starting to grow on me. The new 4.7 has much more power than the prior version. I have 28k on the truck, and no mechanical problems yet. I guess my 2 gripes with the 08 are the interior feels a little cheap (few rattles from arm rest and more plasticky overall than my 01). And the 05 to current dakotas sit too low to the ground, esp. Compared to Tacoma and frontier. But I like it overall and would buy my 3rd Dakota in the future. Mpg 16-17 in mixed driving, similar to my 01 4.7, except with about 70 more hp. Report Abuse

Luv the new Dakota Phil in the Burbs , 08/01/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just picked up my 08 Dakota. Turned in a Ram for this little beauty. Very impressed with the looks, interior, and drive-ability of this truck. This is a very capable truck in a smaller package. Very easy for the wife to maneuver in traffic. Vehicle fit and finish is excellent. Better on gas than my old Hemi. Interior is very quite and the upgraded stereo is very crisp and clear. Really like the Sirius radio option. Had an issue finding room to store all my gear from the Ram. Solved by mounting on of the collapse-able bins from interior to the truck bed with sheet metal screws. Report Abuse

Great Truck builder04 , 12/26/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd truck in 5 years, and I must say my favorite. I bought the v6 because I drive so much and its better on gas. Love the looks of this truck, and the interior is like a luxury car. Never liked the exterior of the Dakota till the 08 came out. They are giving 08's away, mine was 10k off MSRP. The quad cab is very roomy, drives and handles way better than my 06 Titan. This is the top of the small truck class. I looked at and test drove a Canyon Z71 and a Nismo Frontier, and I was surprised that I liked The Dakota so much better. Report Abuse

Great Concept. Bad build. Too heavy and sluggish. nclemons1985 , 02/26/2014 18 of 25 people found this review helpful I Loved Dakotas. I owned a 94 4WD 3.9L V6 Dakota. Really fun to drive. Great size. In 2004 I purchased a 2000 4.7L V8 4WD Dakota. I recently sold it with 170,000 miles. It still ran great. My favorite year for Dakotas. Last year I purchased a 2008 4WD Dakota with the 4.7L. I traded it in 4 months later for a new RAM. They upgraded the 4.7L to 302 hp yet it is slower than my 00 Dakota. The 08 is to heavy. Defeats the purpose of mid size or small size truck. The ground clearance is too low. The 4WD is stiff; in addition the turning radius in 4WD is as bad as I have ever experienced in a truck. The truck is almost unbearable to drive off road. The suspension is too weak to carry the weight Report Abuse