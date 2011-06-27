Used 2007 Dodge Dakota Club Cab Consumer Reviews

Least Expensive Truck with 6010 Gvwr Autoservicecenter , 10/12/2008 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I needed a truck that met the weight requirement of over 6000 lbs and over a 6 ft box to qualify for IRS Section 179 100% tax depreciation in the first year. I did not want a big full sized truck to do it, so I searched the market and found 2. The Honda Ridgeline and the Dakota. The Ridgeline was underpowered. The Dakota is perfect. GVWR of 6010 lbs and a 6.6 ft box meet Section 179 requirements. I test drove other 4x4's and only the Dakota rides perfect on rough roads - not to loose and not jarring stiff. The cabin is nice and quiet at interstate speeds. The 4.7 L High Output V8 pulls hard on hills, blasts around when passing traffic, tows 7500lbs and gets 20 highway mpg. Report Abuse

Good work truck, good value crafty , 07/26/2010 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I've borrowed this truck from my uncle, sometimes driving it for a long distance. It has the 3.7 V6. I like how it looks and handles. It preforms good enough for me. Pretty good seat support and I kind of like how it drives. Fuel economy could easily be better. Overall, I think this is overall a good truck for a person who wants a mid sized pickup for daily driving and as a light/medium work truck. But yet again, it does have its flaws, like any other car. To sum up, I am pleased with the Dakota Report Abuse

Legacy Continues Scott Tarpley , 05/02/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have been behind the wheel of Dodge Trucks, from the D50 all the way to the present truck I own, a 2007 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab SLT. I feel I have grown with the truck line. As my family has grown, so has the truck. I could not be more pleased with the evolution of this truck. The handling is superb with the heavy duty suspension. I had to get used to the electronic accelerator, but a small price to pay for technology. The interior room is awesome. Plenty of leg room and comfortable seats with real padding. I do miss the cloth interior my '01 Dakota had. The 3.7L engine is fine for my driving habit, but still has great acceleration for traffic and gets 22mpg highway. I love it. Report Abuse