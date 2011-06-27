  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Club Cab Consumer Reviews

Love it

David, 10/15/2009
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Our Dakota is a great medium sized truck. The towing capacity is more then adequate for our little trailer. I know much has been said about the fuel economy of the 3.7 litre but I have to say that we get 20-21 around town ans 24-25 on the highway. We keep it at 65MPH. Do wonder about the OD on the transmission; under 50 and on hills at that speed I feel it performs better with the OD off.Comfortable and solid drive!

My Blue Beastie the 04 Dakota 4.7 5 speed 4X4.

warchild_50, 08/17/2014
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Before the Canyon and Colorado there was only Dodge's Dakota. I bought mine used since then it has been through the ringer. Still roars when prodded,nimble when needed and a brute in torque that is able to pull the eye teeth out of a medium Dinosaur!! A very capable grocery getter and docile enough to get to church on time.

Great Truck!

HOSS318, 03/17/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My dakota is the perfect sized truck. Not only is it easy to park, but I average 18 MPG, and 22+ when I'm easy on the gas, and I've got the 4.7L V8 in a club cab. The pricing is amazing, too, given what you get. I'm eye-to-eye with F150s so I don't really feel like its a "small truck".

Great truck for the money

pickuper, 07/23/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Recommend buying this truck (SXT version) if you are on a budget and want something bigger than a true compact size truck. Great initial pick up and a fun drive. Plenty of space, great style and no mechanical problems to date. Enough space in the back seating area of the club cab version for kids. Light hauling has been great. AC kicks in the cool air without a problem when it gets hot.

Dakota

dsatlle, 08/23/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Overall, the vehicle is about what I expected. When traveling over bumps or potholes the vehicle jumps off the front tires. it feels really dangerous so I'm not happy with the way it handles.The passenger seat does not recline to a comfortable position on long trips, not even half way to 180 degrees, it can be quite uncomfortable. The brakes started squeaking at about 16,000 miles and I have not had them checked, hoping that the dust works itself out without the dealer arming and legging me to take care of it. BTW, I bought a oil change coupon book from the dealer and they are always wanting to do unnecessary work, so beware. Other than oil changes I have done no other maintenance.

Research Similar Vehicles