Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Club Cab Consumer Reviews

Love it David , 10/15/2009 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Our Dakota is a great medium sized truck. The towing capacity is more then adequate for our little trailer. I know much has been said about the fuel economy of the 3.7 litre but I have to say that we get 20-21 around town ans 24-25 on the highway. We keep it at 65MPH. Do wonder about the OD on the transmission; under 50 and on hills at that speed I feel it performs better with the OD off.Comfortable and solid drive! Report Abuse

My Blue Beastie the 04 Dakota 4.7 5 speed 4X4. warchild_50 , 08/17/2014 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Before the Canyon and Colorado there was only Dodge's Dakota. I bought mine used since then it has been through the ringer. Still roars when prodded,nimble when needed and a brute in torque that is able to pull the eye teeth out of a medium Dinosaur!! A very capable grocery getter and docile enough to get to church on time. Report Abuse

Great Truck! HOSS318 , 03/17/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My dakota is the perfect sized truck. Not only is it easy to park, but I average 18 MPG, and 22+ when I'm easy on the gas, and I've got the 4.7L V8 in a club cab. The pricing is amazing, too, given what you get. I'm eye-to-eye with F150s so I don't really feel like its a "small truck". Report Abuse

Great truck for the money pickuper , 07/23/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Recommend buying this truck (SXT version) if you are on a budget and want something bigger than a true compact size truck. Great initial pick up and a fun drive. Plenty of space, great style and no mechanical problems to date. Enough space in the back seating area of the club cab version for kids. Light hauling has been great. AC kicks in the cool air without a problem when it gets hot. Report Abuse