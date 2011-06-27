Used 1999 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Always a Dodge Chick :) Sami08 , 08/15/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my second Dodge Dakota and I love them! The one I have now. I'm the second owner and the truck has 247k miles on it and still all stock and running like a champ! 4x4 works awesome even when I had bad tires it got me out of the snow in my area. I have got friends hooked on this truck and now they want one! Gas mileage isnt too hateful. I'm a broke college student and it does good for me around town and trips back home. Always will buy dodges. They are the only thing that seem to last when taken care of! Report Abuse

Problems, Problems, Problems martinex , 10/21/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I owned a 97 Dakota 2WD V8 prior to buying this one. I loved it. It got reasonable gas mileage (around 20mpg) and would leap off the line. My only problem was with all that torque (and crappy Goodyear Wranglers), the truck would spin out on slick pavement. My solution was to get a 99 Dakota Sport with the same 5.2 liter engine and 4WD. Whooboy! First of all the extra weight of the transmission drastically cut down on performance. Secondly gas mileage dropped significantly (of course) but what was most disturbing was the repair costs. Engine, suspension, electrical...you name it. All within the first 20,000 miles.

Buggy since new ShaneOhio , 02/21/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Nice truck but lots of bugs and mechanical woes.Two converters,alternator,fan clutch,ball joints,and many other complaints to list!It's too bad the quality of parts are so bad,this would be a great truck otherwise.Will not buy another one unless Dodge wakes up and fixes all this.

Great trucks bobdog , 11/02/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I know I'm only 17 but my Dodge Dakota Sport is great. It handles well out in the desert where I am all the time when I have some free time. My truck handles well and is easy to keep in control. I live in Utah so when it snows it should be a little harder to keep in controll right? No! it stays with me at all times "and with no arguing". I have a friend that owns an older trans am. Great clasic mussle car fast and fun. My truck smokes it every time right off the line v8's are nothing to mess with. And handles better than my other friend's lancer evo "met for rally racing". Dodge makes a great truck.