  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 1999 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Dakota
5(33%)4(27%)3(33%)2(7%)1(0%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,332 - $2,785
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Always a Dodge Chick :)

Sami08, 08/15/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is my second Dodge Dakota and I love them! The one I have now. I'm the second owner and the truck has 247k miles on it and still all stock and running like a champ! 4x4 works awesome even when I had bad tires it got me out of the snow in my area. I have got friends hooked on this truck and now they want one! Gas mileage isnt too hateful. I'm a broke college student and it does good for me around town and trips back home. Always will buy dodges. They are the only thing that seem to last when taken care of!

Report Abuse

Problems, Problems, Problems

martinex, 10/21/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I owned a 97 Dakota 2WD V8 prior to buying this one. I loved it. It got reasonable gas mileage (around 20mpg) and would leap off the line. My only problem was with all that torque (and crappy Goodyear Wranglers), the truck would spin out on slick pavement. My solution was to get a 99 Dakota Sport with the same 5.2 liter engine and 4WD. Whooboy! First of all the extra weight of the transmission drastically cut down on performance. Secondly gas mileage dropped significantly (of course) but what was most disturbing was the repair costs. Engine, suspension, electrical...you name it. All within the first 20,000 miles.

Report Abuse

Buggy since new

ShaneOhio, 02/21/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Nice truck but lots of bugs and mechanical woes.Two converters,alternator,fan clutch,ball joints,and many other complaints to list!It's too bad the quality of parts are so bad,this would be a great truck otherwise.Will not buy another one unless Dodge wakes up and fixes all this.

Report Abuse

Great trucks

bobdog, 11/02/2007
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I know I'm only 17 but my Dodge Dakota Sport is great. It handles well out in the desert where I am all the time when I have some free time. My truck handles well and is easy to keep in control. I live in Utah so when it snows it should be a little harder to keep in controll right? No! it stays with me at all times "and with no arguing". I have a friend that owns an older trans am. Great clasic mussle car fast and fun. My truck smokes it every time right off the line v8's are nothing to mess with. And handles better than my other friend's lancer evo "met for rally racing". Dodge makes a great truck.

Report Abuse

Got a Hemi? NO! it's a Honda Engine!

Crohill, 05/24/2004
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I will not be teaching my child how to say Hemi! My child will be saying"HONDA" As I just purchased a new Saturn Vue with the Honda Engine. I will never buy a Dodge Product again. all before 95000 miles, HERE WE GO.... Power steering pump, water pump, fan clutch, ball joints, transmission... this is way to much to be happening to this vehicle. To prove my point further, my wife drove this truck so gentle, at 95,000 it still has the original brakes. STAY AWAY FROM DODGE IF YOU WANT QUALITY!!!!!!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 1999 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles