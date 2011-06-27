Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Handy to have around
I bought this for my daughter who always wanted a pickup. It has a teal color. It worked very well for her. She has moved to the city and a pickup is unnecessary, so I inherited it. I'm having trouble giving it up as it is handy to have around. Drives like a truck and gets the same kind of low mileage but that is what it is.
Just bought a '97 in 2013
My model is actually a Sport 2WD 3.9 5 speed manual that I bought with about 102,500 miles. I get plenty of snow in my area, but the truck is for occasional use. I wanted a truck with a V6 and a manual transmission, something not easy to find. I think the V6 with the manual is a great combination - and a rare find. The regular cab is a little tight for me - but that's ok. I do enjoy driving the truck. It rides well, and the interior is solid. With the windows up it's quiet - there's not one rattle in the truck. My first fuel calculation, highway and around town was 18.8 mpg. Very satisfied with that. I feel good about this truck. I was asked to update my review. I no longer have the Dakota, mainly because my son was living in an off campus area where the roads were steep. He had a AWD car, but it was getting up there in miles and if he needed repairs I wanted him to borrow something suited for snow, so I bought a 4WD truck with an automatic transmission. I will say, the interior of the Dakota was solid, not one rattle. I can't say the same about the 2001 GM truck that replaced it. I'd still recommend a used Dodge Dakota. I know someone who had about 230k miles on the 3.9V6 and it was still running fine. I was again asked to update my review. All I can add is the friend's Dakota mentioned above with 230k miles was sold with 320k. Last he heard it was running with 329k.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Believe it or not
Handling is similiar to a Dodge car, can stay tight on curves and has very good performance over all. I have achieved 15.75 miles to the gallon while running the a/c. This is a mixture of highway and city driving.
My truck
I liked this truck before I even bought it. I would borrow it from my aunt all the time, it is spacious, very dependable, has a lot of power, fast, and has a lot of torque. I have taken this truck off road without any problems. Even the gas mileage is good, I average about 20-25 mpg, it has a v6 magnum in it, so I thought it was gonna be a gas hog. The only problem, I have had with the truck is the ac system, I can get it recharged and three days later it would need recharged again. This truck has never let me down and I have had it for 4 years.
I LOVE THIS TRUCK
