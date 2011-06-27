  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Dakota
5(38%)4(54%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,188 - $2,520
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Handy to have around

Phil Briddell, 01/12/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this for my daughter who always wanted a pickup. It has a teal color. It worked very well for her. She has moved to the city and a pickup is unnecessary, so I inherited it. I'm having trouble giving it up as it is handy to have around. Drives like a truck and gets the same kind of low mileage but that is what it is.

Report Abuse

Just bought a '97 in 2013

sstevek, 07/30/2013
SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

My model is actually a Sport 2WD 3.9 5 speed manual that I bought with about 102,500 miles. I get plenty of snow in my area, but the truck is for occasional use. I wanted a truck with a V6 and a manual transmission, something not easy to find. I think the V6 with the manual is a great combination - and a rare find. The regular cab is a little tight for me - but that's ok. I do enjoy driving the truck. It rides well, and the interior is solid. With the windows up it's quiet - there's not one rattle in the truck. My first fuel calculation, highway and around town was 18.8 mpg. Very satisfied with that. I feel good about this truck. I was asked to update my review. I no longer have the Dakota, mainly because my son was living in an off campus area where the roads were steep. He had a AWD car, but it was getting up there in miles and if he needed repairs I wanted him to borrow something suited for snow, so I bought a 4WD truck with an automatic transmission. I will say, the interior of the Dakota was solid, not one rattle. I can't say the same about the 2001 GM truck that replaced it. I'd still recommend a used Dodge Dakota. I know someone who had about 230k miles on the 3.9V6 and it was still running fine. I was again asked to update my review. All I can add is the friend's Dakota mentioned above with 230k miles was sold with 320k. Last he heard it was running with 329k.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Believe it or not

TODD, 08/01/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Handling is similiar to a Dodge car, can stay tight on curves and has very good performance over all. I have achieved 15.75 miles to the gallon while running the a/c. This is a mixture of highway and city driving.

Report Abuse

My truck

Jo_jo69699, 07/15/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I liked this truck before I even bought it. I would borrow it from my aunt all the time, it is spacious, very dependable, has a lot of power, fast, and has a lot of torque. I have taken this truck off road without any problems. Even the gas mileage is good, I average about 20-25 mpg, it has a v6 magnum in it, so I thought it was gonna be a gas hog. The only problem, I have had with the truck is the ac system, I can get it recharged and three days later it would need recharged again. This truck has never let me down and I have had it for 4 years.

Report Abuse

I LOVE THIS TRUCK

JOSH CORBIT, 04/24/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I LOVE THIS TRUCK

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles