2022 Dodge Charger SXT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/555.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Blacktop Package +$1,295
Technology Group +$1,895
Driver Convenience Group +$1,480
Navigation & Travel Group +$995
Plus Group +$3,095
Mopar Interior Appearance Group +$475
Cold Weather Package +$695
Leather Interior Group (Fleet) +$1,345
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Nappa Leather Sport Seatyes
Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seatsyes
Alpine Audio Group w/Subwoofer +$1,095
Uconnect 4 w/7" Display +$995
Cargo Net +$30
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroof +$1,295
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.8 in.
Length198.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.5 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.0 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stinger Yellow Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Hellraisin
  • Frostbite
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • TorRed Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Sinamon Stick
  • Smoke Show
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Go Mango
  • F8 Green
  • Indigo Blue
  • Granite Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Caramel, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
