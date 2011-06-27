Used 2011 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews
2011 Charger RT (AWD) rocks!
I've had the 2011 Charger RT AWD (Max bundle, meaning fully loaded) for just under two weeks and am blown away by it. I've put just over 1,000 miles on it so far, and the Charger has surpassed every expectation I had for it. (And I set a pretty high bar.) The styling is totally standout and wows every single person who has seen the car -- even those who aren't into muscle cars and/or care about gas mileage. The interior design is outstanding, the fit and finish are of Audi levels -- I've had several Audis including most recently a 2005 Audi Allroad 4.2 -- and the Hemi, is a blast. The handling is solid and flat on curves and turns, and the pick-up, of course, is phenomenal.
RT Fuel Mileage better than expected
Don't let the V8 Hemi tag scare you off. The V8 has a fuel management system that shuts 4 cylinders down when not needed. On one open stretch of I-95 I bumped it down to 65mph and averaged between 31 and 33mpg. The system also kicks in while driving city roads around 30mph. The car has averaged about 21mpg in the city, just as good as many V6 models out there without the fuel management system. The car itself is great to drive. Fit and finish are excellent. The RT base package is all ones really needs- remote start, 8.4" Uconnect w/bluetooth, 18" alloy wheels, spoiler. A similarly equipped V6 will save you a few thousand dollars, but you'll get the value back with the RT at trade.
Love my new R/T
Love this car to the point I had to write about. I am a tall and wide guy (6'3 250) so I need some head and shoulder room. Car shopping left me sick of small "economical" cars with road noise problems or big plush SUVs with wimpy engines. After that I had been eyeballing the Challengers with the 2011 Charger as a close second. Side by side with the new Charger: it's killer new interior, the updated scooped doors, and tail lights put me over the edge. The R/T plus RWD fulfilled all gadget-lust needs (heated/cooled cup warmers, etc...) plus thick leather, killer dash... purchased. So far commuting 280 with cc on at 77mph, and mashing pedals all around town I am holding at 18mpg combined.
2011 Dodge Charger
I just picked up a new 2011 Dodge Charger. Wow! Incredible vehicle! Great MPG 29.5 MPG from DC to Baltimore, fast (292HP), easy to use 8.3" touch screen controls heated seats and you can pause and rewind live music (Sirius) playing on the radio, handles the rough roads in DC and Baltimore like a very expensive car, old school power steering - you can make a U-turn with one hand, very quiet interior, black headliner. The racetrack/LED rear lights look very nice at night. One of the best vehicles that I have ever driven! 10 out of 10! People keep stopping me at red lights, gas stations, asking me how much it costs and how I like it. Pretty cool for a base medel, entry level vehicle (27H)
Master Piece From Guys in Detroit
First of all let me give more information about my ride: Mopar Limited Edition, Transmission: Auto, Engine: 5.7 Liter I love this car. It is powerful, fast, comfy and attractive. Before this, I did not believe in American cars. Especially I was concern their built quality and reliability. Well, I was wrong! At least in this case, Chrysler made a masterpiece. Now I am driving this car for 8 months and 13000 miles. I have not had any problem what so ever. And it is so much fun to drive this beautiful car around and get lots of compliment for it. As you probably agree, this baby is a looker, especially with those pretty blue mopar strips.
