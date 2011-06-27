Used 2009 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Consumer Reviews
A True, Bonafide Charger!
This is IT, man! If you want a big, burly, unapologetic All-American car (yeah I know it was built in Canada, but still) that shoots a middle finger to any sort of political or social correctness, this is your car. With its lowered stance, wide tires, deep front air dam and raised rear spoiler, it has the looks that strike fear in small children - yet can still fit 4 adults comfortably (5 if you squeeze) with all their luggage and a soft enough ride for a nice long road trip. Try that in a Camaro or a Mustang - it ain't happenin'!
Can't Believe I Have No Tickets Yets
Putting gas mileage aside, this car is wonderful. I find every reason to go for a drive. It handles like a champ on all roads. After removing the Goodyear RS-As, my wet traction wet up. As far as gas mileage goes, it's better than I thought. I'm getting over 19 miles a gallon overall. But a 2-ton, 425HP vehicle is not bought for fuel conservation. Now for style. Turning heads is what this car does. At traffic lights I can see people looking at the car (police too). Whenever I park, usually there is someone complimenting the car or joking about getting tickets in it. They always say the same thing though........... "Nice car." And it is that.
simply amazing
I just got the 09 super bee in hemi orange pearl and it is amazing the color the sound of the 6.1l hemi the handling the looks the 500 watt kicker audio system u name it everything about this car is amazing i would reccomend avoiding the all-season tires if you dont need them they jeprodize the cars hand and sqeel alot under hard cornering and braking
It's Still Early
I told my wife I wanted a 4-door 300+mph car. I had that in my R/T. Then I test drove the SRT8. I then told my wife I wanted a 4 door 400+mph car. This is an awesome car. This car cradles the driver and because I'm still breaking her in, I've only gone 120mph. I got to that speed with no effort. I love the power. Just starting the car lets you know this car ain't no joke. The rumble sounds so nice that I'm thinking about leaving the exhaust alone. Any louder and the neighbors will complain. I bought this car knowing the gas mileage wasn't that great but after driving it I stopped caring.
“King of the road “ 09 Dodge charger v8
This vehicle is well worth every penny spent on it !! Come from a person that has parents in car business I seen them all till I was a owner of a Hemi V8 and 09 Dodge Charger made to last!! An amazingly well crafted car that offers so much ,Durable and perfect all the way around ! Love it . No you can’t have it :) best of luck finding one as fast as mine😘
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
Related Used 2009 Dodge Charger SRT-8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner