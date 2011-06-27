  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

4.9
8 reviews
A True, Bonafide Charger!

Chairman of da Bored, 06/30/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is IT, man! If you want a big, burly, unapologetic All-American car (yeah I know it was built in Canada, but still) that shoots a middle finger to any sort of political or social correctness, this is your car. With its lowered stance, wide tires, deep front air dam and raised rear spoiler, it has the looks that strike fear in small children - yet can still fit 4 adults comfortably (5 if you squeeze) with all their luggage and a soft enough ride for a nice long road trip. Try that in a Camaro or a Mustang - it ain't happenin'!

Can't Believe I Have No Tickets Yets

Puffy, 12/11/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Putting gas mileage aside, this car is wonderful. I find every reason to go for a drive. It handles like a champ on all roads. After removing the Goodyear RS-As, my wet traction wet up. As far as gas mileage goes, it's better than I thought. I'm getting over 19 miles a gallon overall. But a 2-ton, 425HP vehicle is not bought for fuel conservation. Now for style. Turning heads is what this car does. At traffic lights I can see people looking at the car (police too). Whenever I park, usually there is someone complimenting the car or joking about getting tickets in it. They always say the same thing though........... "Nice car." And it is that.

simply amazing

eric w., 02/08/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just got the 09 super bee in hemi orange pearl and it is amazing the color the sound of the 6.1l hemi the handling the looks the 500 watt kicker audio system u name it everything about this car is amazing i would reccomend avoiding the all-season tires if you dont need them they jeprodize the cars hand and sqeel alot under hard cornering and braking

It's Still Early

Mike, 08/03/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I told my wife I wanted a 4-door 300+mph car. I had that in my R/T. Then I test drove the SRT8. I then told my wife I wanted a 4 door 400+mph car. This is an awesome car. This car cradles the driver and because I'm still breaking her in, I've only gone 120mph. I got to that speed with no effort. I love the power. Just starting the car lets you know this car ain't no joke. The rumble sounds so nice that I'm thinking about leaving the exhaust alone. Any louder and the neighbors will complain. I bought this car knowing the gas mileage wasn't that great but after driving it I stopped caring.

“King of the road “ 09 Dodge charger v8

Eve, 10/16/2018
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is well worth every penny spent on it !! Come from a person that has parents in car business I seen them all till I was a owner of a Hemi V8 and 09 Dodge Charger made to last!! An amazingly well crafted car that offers so much ,Durable and perfect all the way around ! Love it . No you can’t have it :) best of luck finding one as fast as mine😘

