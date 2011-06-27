Used 2006 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Review would have been better 1 year ago! Dor , 11/19/2015 RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful One year ago I thought I really loved my Dodge Charger with the Hemi engine. The navigation system was cumbersome and outdated, but I loved it anyways. Then June of 2015 out of nowhere I am driving and I see smoke coming out from under the hood. I immediately pulled over and opened the hood, smoke bellowed out. I had the car towed to the dealer and I was told a piston ceased and I needed a new engine. I was quoted $7k for a rebuilt with warranty and $3200 for a used engine. That just makes me mad! I took care of my car, why did the engine fail. The mileage is 120,000, I was hoping to drive it a few more years. Researching online I found several owner complaints of the 2006 Dodge Charger engine failure, all with similar experiences. The forums are saying that the engine design has caused premature engine failures. Nice. So I contacted Chrysler directly as my extended warranty was through a year prior. I was told that there is nothing they can or will do for me, they said it is unfortunate that it happened, but oh well. Anyone who is looking to buy a Dodge Charger should check out the online reviews and never purchase one without an extended warranty and unless you are a car enthusiast or mechanic, sell the car before the warranty is up! And so much for customer appreciation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

06 Dodge Charger SXT Roadstar , 03/09/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This car drives great and I have the SXT trim level. The 3.5 engine is plenty of power for most people and still have fun. The tie rods wore out a little early at 45,000 miles. All in all I love this car! Report Abuse

Daytona, yes! Jeff27 , 11/17/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Of all the cars I have owned and purchased new, this car has given me the most pleasure of them all. I still don't know if I am more impressed with the power or the amount of features that are available for this car.The nav will get you just about to the front door of where you are going and the sound system upgrade was well worth it. The heated seats warm up very fast on the cold nights. I am impressed with how smooth the transmission shifts also. My daughter is just upset that she has no heated seat in the back for her. Heck, with the leg room and video system I don't mind sitting back there. Report Abuse

Fun but many drawbacks James Smythe , 12/29/2015 RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had this vehicle for over two years now and drive it consistently. Be prepared to buy brakes and rotors on a constant basis. Look up this issue on the internet. Dodge put small, two piston calipers on a 4000 # car, causing it to warp rotors at a rapid rate unless you buy top of the line pads and replacement rotors. The lug nut design is set up in a way that you have to hammer a socket onto the caps to get them off, destroying them in the process. Once they're all off, you can remove the lug nuts, then the tire. So good luck if you get a flat and have to change it. It is an extra $38 every time my tires come off because I have to replace the caps. The car could have a lot of power, but the computer takes over and effectively destroys any throttle response. When shifting into Drive, if you step on the gas the vehicle will literally sit and do nothing for two seconds, then all of a sudden decide to go somewhere. All in all, the vehicle is fun to drive for a short time, but get rid of it before 80k miles when things begin to break. From 90k miles to 100k, I lost my A/C compressor, several dash and knob lights, CD player and oil sender unit. UPDATE I have just hit 150k miles. The engine is very solid and has not let me down yet. Unfortunately, several design flaws, most of which listed above, have cost me some money. All of the issues can be fixed by replacing the stock parts with better versions, such as the rotors, shift lock lever and head unit/CD player. But why should I have to do that? Again, I cannot say enough about the 5.7 HEMI and transmission. They have both withstood my driving, which is saying something. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse