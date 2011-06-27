2020 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews
Its better than they say it is
Bought my new R/T Scat pack last week and I am very pleased. I have read reviews saying that this car is bulky and poor handling but I strongly disagree with this and contend that the problem lies in the lack of a driver with extensive experience driving these types of cars. It feels just as light and maneuverable as a heavily modified 1968 Barracuda (10 grand in the suspension alone) I own that weighs almost an entire Mazda Miata less than the Challenger. If you know how to drive, you will have the ability to get the most out of this car, which is what will actually make the difference between being faster or slower than your neighbor with a Mustang or a Camaro. Power is amazing. In 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gear the engine redlines as though it were free revving in neutral, you better pay attention because the shift points are going to come very quickly. Traction control is obviously working very well at this point because normally with this kind of power being applied a car will fishtail all around making it necessary to see saw the steering wheel to stay on the road. 4th isn't much slower winding out and is good for an easy 120. 5th gear was as high as I went on my little acceleration trial and I backed off at 132mph with still another 1500 rpm to go until redline. Again, this all seemed very easy for the car to do, and whats more the car felt rock solid at 132mph and felt as though it could easily go much faster and stay firmly planted on a country road, bumps, dips, and all. My Barracuda requires a smooth race track to go 132mph. The Challenger is heavy for a reason. A lighter car would become airborne on these rural roads I drive on. And I love how solid it is. Going over railroad tracks really tells me how solidly this car is built. Everything is screwed together very tightly. I know I will own and enjoy this car for many years.
Big! Comfortable! Perfect!
Reviews are usually done by idiots. This car handles much better than it is given credit for, especially in the models with a stiffer or adjustable suspension. Yeah, it's big. Like we all haven't heard THAT before. "It's a boat" "It's a tank". Yeah, and it's more comfortable than any other coupe in it's class. I have a 2017 T/A 392 (choice not available in the drop downs) with a manual transmission and it's the best, and most fun car I've ever owned. If you want a sports car, go get a Corvette or Mustang or Camaro. If you want the only real muscle car left on the market, go test drive one and you'll be surprised.
Kowalsky's Revenge
This car is a Great value for the money!! I just bought a 2020 RT in White Knuckle with the 5.7 Hemi and the 6 speed manual gearbox. It's a blast to drive!!! Its not some Japaneze techno-dildo or Euro-trash slush-box. Its a real live American Muscle Car. Strong, Stable, Dependable, Well Built and Powerful. I feel sorry for the poorly informed little Yuppies who think that a foreign car is the way to go. Well they are wrong. The Dodge Challenger RT is a pure Joy to drive, and the technology doesn't get in the way of a good time. It handles very well. (Granted you have to possess some actual muscle in your arms, but a little masculinity is a good thing) It accelerates like a avalanche. And best of all, I can turn off the digital display and traction control with a push of a button and just use the tach, keep an eye on the oil pressure and temp gauge, and just...Drive. Other cars just seem to Vanish, at some...Point.
Not too shabby!
Bought my wife a 2020 Challenger as a surprise for being a dope wife and she's been pleased and been enjoying every minute of it! Should have purchased sooner!
best car ever
really good horsepower
