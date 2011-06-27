2020 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

Drew Burt , 01/29/2020 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

43 of 45 people found this review helpful

Bought my new R/T Scat pack last week and I am very pleased. I have read reviews saying that this car is bulky and poor handling but I strongly disagree with this and contend that the problem lies in the lack of a driver with extensive experience driving these types of cars. It feels just as light and maneuverable as a heavily modified 1968 Barracuda (10 grand in the suspension alone) I own that weighs almost an entire Mazda Miata less than the Challenger. If you know how to drive, you will have the ability to get the most out of this car, which is what will actually make the difference between being faster or slower than your neighbor with a Mustang or a Camaro. Power is amazing. In 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gear the engine redlines as though it were free revving in neutral, you better pay attention because the shift points are going to come very quickly. Traction control is obviously working very well at this point because normally with this kind of power being applied a car will fishtail all around making it necessary to see saw the steering wheel to stay on the road. 4th isn't much slower winding out and is good for an easy 120. 5th gear was as high as I went on my little acceleration trial and I backed off at 132mph with still another 1500 rpm to go until redline. Again, this all seemed very easy for the car to do, and whats more the car felt rock solid at 132mph and felt as though it could easily go much faster and stay firmly planted on a country road, bumps, dips, and all. My Barracuda requires a smooth race track to go 132mph. The Challenger is heavy for a reason. A lighter car would become airborne on these rural roads I drive on. And I love how solid it is. Going over railroad tracks really tells me how solidly this car is built. Everything is screwed together very tightly. I know I will own and enjoy this car for many years.