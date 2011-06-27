2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews
Dodge Challenger is everything.
Exceeds all expectations. Power to spare. Rides like a dream and accelerates like a champ!
In My Opinion Its The Best Bang For The Buck
I have owned a Mustang which was fun. I then followed the SUV/Crossover trend and owned SUVs for many years. I decided I wanted something fun and fast. I bought the Scat Pack Challenger. I had a few concerns like fuel mileage, insurance costs, and winter driving in the Chicago area. The gas mileage isn't spectacular but on the highway I can get high 20's. Insurance wasn't as bad as I thought. My age has something to do with that I'm sure. If you're in your teens or 20's this isnt a cheap car to insure. As far as winter driving I decided to get winter tires. I actually have more confidence driving my Scat Pack in snow and ice with winter tires than any of the 4wd SUVs I have owned that had all season tires. This car is fast. Its fast enough that I have no desire to own a Hellcat. There is only so much speed you can use on the streets. I dont take my car to the track. If i did then maybe a Hellcat would make sense. Horsepower does change everything. When a car has this much power it's hard not to enjoy driving. Even if you thought your previous cars had sufficient acceleration this might change your mind. I have always wanted a Lamborghini or Ferrari since I was a kid. This car is faster than the Countach and the Testarossa cars I dreamed of having. It's just a slight bit slower than the Huracan or Hellcat 0-60, and maybe 1.5 -2 seconds slower in the quarter mile. Not bad considering this is a $45,000 car well equipped with Alcantara seats.
Satisfied
I love the car e its performance. Nothing to complain so far. The only point I’m disappointed is the headlights bulbs to be halogen on a car that costs 48K. Other than that, great car.
Bee chasing Cat
I have to say after owning a lot of different performance cars..........including a newer Corvette. I'am having such a good time driving it, better then my previous '69 Challenger!
In the go blue
Bought my indigo blue wide body scat pack with red interior back in September 2019 . It is a fun ride everytime I take it out. Back in 1971 I had a 1969 Z/28 RS and this brings me back to those days when having a Boss 302 or a z 28 was the ride to be in .This time I got the automatic it works great and has Paddle shifters .
